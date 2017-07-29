‘I fell in love’: This French girl talks about her love for India, and it’s exhilarating!

Heartwarming! (Source: Humans of Bombay/Facebook) Heartwarming! (Source: Humans of Bombay/Facebook)

Patriotism is sowed in the hearts of people in a homeland. In India, there are varied cultures, values and traditions, but still the people are bound together with love. They may belong to any religion, caste, creed or colour, but what unites the citizens and makes them respect the nation is the unbreakable brotherhood. While it feels great to see the pride in the countrymen’s eyes, it is even better when a person from a distant land feels the connection.

Something similar happened when a couple shared their sentiments about visiting India and expressed their “love” for the country. “There was so much love and celebration everywhere, that I felt at home almost immediately,” they confessed! Shared on Humans of Bombay, the post has garnered more than 5,000 shares, at the time of writing.

Read the entire text here.

“I visited India 6 years ago, not knowing what to expect…but I fell in love. I’m from France and don’t even know English really well, but the people, the culture and the places spoke a language that didn’t need words. There was so much love and celebration everywhere, that I felt at home almost immediately.”

“What brings you back?”

“I met my boyfriend 5 years ago and ever since I’ve wanted to bring him here with me. I wanted to revisit the place I love the most, with the person I love the most and relive those special memories with him.”

Here’s the original Facebook post.

Isn’t it beautiful?

