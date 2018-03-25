These funny but relatable #IAmSoIndian tweets will make your day

Have you ever thought of bargaining while shopping online? (Source: Thinkstock images) Have you ever thought of bargaining while shopping online? (Source: Thinkstock images)

Twitter is a funny place and our desi users often make our everyday cliches into an enjoyable conversation. Just like when someone decided to start a trend with hashtag #IAmSoIndian and since then the microblogging site has been flooded with hilarious jokes and memes. And all of these are very relatable as well.

From looking for a bargain button while shopping online to not removing plastic covers of car seats in a new car, these are everyday things that we all do in our lives but often don’t say it out loud. And of course, when there are desi jokes doing round on Twitterverse it’s hard to not find Aadhaar jokes. So, from jokes about fusion cuisine to our epic jugaads, these tweets will make your day!

#IAmSoIndian that believe this pic taken by NASA is india on diwali night.😎😎 pic.twitter.com/kAf5PILeIY — Sardar G (@sarcasticsardar) March 24, 2018

#IAmSoIndian that i believe only Shaktimaan can defeat Thanos. 😬 — Upkar Kesar (@upkar_k8) March 24, 2018

#IAmSoIndian that I give missed calls to the calls I have missed. — TEAtotaller (@Dabangg_Ladki) March 24, 2018

#IAmSoIndian that I did 4 years of Engineering before deciding what I actually wanted to do with my life. — Abhi (@HumorGyan) March 24, 2018

#IAmSoIndian that when my toothpaste empty,i fold it in several layers and then press it take toothpaste out,even after that i cut it by blade for the very next use. — Siddharth(Proud Indian) (@Imsiddharth1) March 24, 2018

#IAmSoIndian that the moment the captain announces * Cabin Crew, ready for landing*, I stand near the exit of the plane. — Himanshu Shekhar🇮🇳 (@hsverma) March 24, 2018

#IAmSoIndian that I search for extra dhaniya and mirchi option while ordering groceries online. — bhaavna arora (@BhaavnaArora) March 24, 2018

#IAmSoIndian that i am still waiting for #Aadhaar deadline to link my mobile number. — rupesh kr (@lampat_lal) March 24, 2018

#IAmSoIndian that this is how our 10 year old remote control looks like. PS don’t miss out on the rubberband pic.twitter.com/IYHRaFyozI — Raina ji ki Ladki😎 (@sneha_raina98) March 24, 2018

#IAmSoIndian that I look for bargain button while shopping online. — PhD in Bakchodi (@Atheist_Krishna) March 24, 2018

#IAmSoIndian that I have a bag full of bags in my kitchen — See Ma (@iGeekyChic) March 24, 2018

#IAmSoIndian that even months after buying a new car I don’t remove seat’s plastic wrappers!! pic.twitter.com/EBVWvKTGM3 — hum_bolega (@hum_bolega) March 24, 2018

#IAmSoIndian first i separate the cream wala biscuit,lick the cream and then have it. — वरुण (@OneTipOneHand_) March 24, 2018

#IAmSoIndian ki 5 star hotel room se checkout karne se pehle bache hue soap,shampoo and tea packets lena na bhoolun. — Mandir wale baba 🇮🇳 (@IdharBhiDekhLe) March 24, 2018

#IAmSoIndian I buy 3 sizes big clothes for my children.. do-teen saal toh chalna chahiye. — Hema J (@Hema_quotes) March 24, 2018

#IAmSoIndian that I never leave a restaurant without taking some extra saaunf and tissues. 😹😹 — Majakia Ladka (@MajakiaLadka) March 24, 2018

#IAmSoIndian That i love to put bindi even on a western outfit🙈🙈🙈🙈 pic.twitter.com/gkGvxe2qSe — Nannunenu Thelsukuna (@fitoor_india) March 24, 2018

This is not the first time Indian Twitterati have started their own cool trend to showcase the world the very essence of being Indian. Be it the funny tweets on Indian parents that every desi kid would relate too or the most happening crossovers in history challenging Marvel’s claim that Infinity War is the ‘most ambitious crossover in history’, desi trolls never miss an opportunity to walk away with the calk.

Not to forget numerous times when they celebrated Indianess with trends like the #BindiTwitter challenge or #FinePeopleFromIndia photo competition. And of course, there were serious of filmy caption contests, be it with Amrish Puri’s ‘Aao kabhi haveli pe’ dialogue or the desi ‘Kids, Adults, Legends’ viral jokes that left Twitterati in splits.

Have you participated in the #IAmSoIndian trend yet?

