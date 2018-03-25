Presents Latest News

These funny but relatable #IAmSoIndian tweets will make your day

From looking for a bargain button while shopping online to not removing plastic covers of car seats in a new car, these are everyday things that we Indians do in our lives but often don't say it out loud. And of course, when there are desi jokes doing round on Twitterverse it's hard to not find Aadhaar jokes.

Written by Shreya Das | New Delhi | Published: March 25, 2018 5:56 pm
Twitter is a funny place and our desi users often make our everyday cliches into an enjoyable conversation. Just like when someone decided to start a trend with hashtag #IAmSoIndian and since then the microblogging site has been flooded with hilarious jokes and memes. And all of these are very relatable as well.

From looking for a bargain button while shopping online to not removing plastic covers of car seats in a new car, these are everyday things that we all do in our lives but often don’t say it out loud. And of course, when there are desi jokes doing round on Twitterverse it’s hard to not find Aadhaar jokes. So, from jokes about fusion cuisine to our epic jugaads, these tweets will make your day!

This is not the first time Indian Twitterati have started their own cool trend to showcase the world the very essence of being Indian. Be it the funny tweets on Indian parents that every desi kid would relate too or the most happening crossovers in history challenging Marvel’s claim that Infinity War is the ‘most ambitious crossover in history’, desi trolls never miss an opportunity to walk away with the calk.

Not to forget numerous times when they celebrated Indianess with trends like the #BindiTwitter challenge or #FinePeopleFromIndia photo competition. And of course, there were serious of filmy caption contests, be it with Amrish Puri’s ‘Aao kabhi haveli pe’ dialogue or the desi ‘Kids, Adults, Legends’ viral jokes that left Twitterati in splits.

Have you participated in the #IAmSoIndian trend yet?

