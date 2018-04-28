‘Live like REAL men’: Hyderabad Traffic Police tears down man’s ‘NO HELMET’ quote on bike

A biker named Krishna Reddy from Hyderabad felt wearing a helmet made him less manly. (Source: HYDTP/Twitter) A biker named Krishna Reddy from Hyderabad felt wearing a helmet made him less manly. (Source: HYDTP/Twitter)

It seems like “breaking” traffic rules has become a way of life for some people in India. From driving in wrong lanes to ignoring signal lights or riding without helmets — people resort to all sorts of tricks to avoid the traffic rules. Not only has it become “irrelevant”, for many it has, sadly, turned into “a matter of pride” to ignore traffic rules and “die like real men” do.

Can’t believe it? The Hyderabad Traffic Police came across one such man who refused to wear a helmet because it didn’t seem to be manly enough. Apparently, Reddy’s bike mudguard had a caption: “No helmet, I die like real men.” Taking a dig at him on social media, the traffic police decided to teach him a lesson with a sarcastic tweet. Hyderabad Traffic Police tweeted, “We r extremely Sorry Mr Krishna Reddy Sir. We won’t let U die. We will see that U “LIVE LIKE REAL MEN”. Please wear helmet & ride”.

#HYDTPweCareForU We r extremely Sorry Mr. Krishna Reddy Sir. We won’t let U die. We will see that U “LIVE LIKE REAL MEN”. Please wear helmet & ride. 🚴‍♂️😀@AddlCPTrHyd pic.twitter.com/Q9NFcD4hva — HYDTP (@HYDTP) April 25, 2018

Their tweet soon attracted many eyeballs, and the micro-blogging site was buzzing with umpteen reactions. Here are some tweets doing the rounds on the micro-blogging site.

Real men WEAR Helmet! — Nagesh Anthati (@nageshanthati) April 25, 2018

A much required change… you conveyed in the the best way sir..

Hope this tweet will reach him and he will be a change — Mega is BOSS (@whoisthestar) April 25, 2018

:) :) :) If it was me in place of Krishna Reddy, I would be wearing a helmet by now especially after reading such a sweet tweet.. I am sure, he too must have bought a helmet by now … Applauds to your sense of humor and style of correcting people… All hearts!! — Rafia Sultana (@rafiasultana117) April 25, 2018

Few days before my wife escaped from head injury because she was wearing HELMET. — Rajat Panda (@rajatpanda) April 26, 2018

Clearly this guy is so dumb that he is wearing his stupidity as crown. No sympathy for these kind. They are danger to society. — Bhakt Of None (@BhaktOfNone) April 25, 2018

That’s not all. There have been many instances when the Twitter handles of the police created quite a frenzy with their pop culture references while giving social messages. Remember the recent Avengers: Infinity War fiasco by Mumbai Police?

What do you think about the incident? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

