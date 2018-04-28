‘Live like REAL men’: Hyderabad Traffic Police tears down man’s ‘NO HELMET’ quote on bike

Follow Us:
Saturday, April 28, 2018
Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Updated: April 28, 2018 7:09:18 pm
Hyderabad Traffic Police, Hyderabad Traffic Police twitter, Hyderabad Traffic Police helmet, CP, Anil Kumar, Hyderabad Traffic Police, zebra crossing, traffic, Krishna Reddy Hyderabad Traffic Police twitter, Indian express, Indian express trending news A biker named Krishna Reddy from Hyderabad felt wearing a helmet made him less manly. (Source: HYDTP/Twitter)
It seems like “breaking” traffic rules has become a way of life for some people in India. From driving in wrong lanes to ignoring signal lights or riding without helmets — people resort to all sorts of tricks to avoid the traffic rules. Not only has it become “irrelevant”, for many it has, sadly, turned into “a matter of pride” to ignore traffic rules and “die like real men” do.

Can’t believe it? The Hyderabad Traffic Police came across one such man who refused to wear a helmet because it didn’t seem to be manly enough. Apparently, Reddy’s bike mudguard had a caption: “No helmet, I die like real men.” Taking a dig at him on social media, the traffic police decided to teach him a lesson with a sarcastic tweet. Hyderabad Traffic Police tweeted, “We r extremely Sorry Mr Krishna Reddy Sir. We won’t let U die. We will see that U “LIVE LIKE REAL MEN”. Please wear helmet & ride”.

Their tweet soon attracted many eyeballs, and the micro-blogging site was buzzing with umpteen reactions. Here are some tweets doing the rounds on the micro-blogging site.

That’s not all. There have been many instances when the Twitter handles of the police created quite a frenzy with their pop culture references while giving social messages. Remember the recent Avengers: Infinity War fiasco by Mumbai Police?

What do you think about the incident? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

