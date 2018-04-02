Presents Latest News

Hyderabad traffic guard’s photo of feeding a homeless woman is going viral for all the right reasons

As it happened, Kukatpally Traffic Police Station home guard B Gopal was on his duty when he spotted the elderly woman sitting on the road under a tree. He offered tea and some food to her seeing her all alone. But when he saw she was unable to eat, he decided to feed the old lady with his own hands.

Written by Shreya Das | New Delhi | Published: April 2, 2018 9:41 pm
cop feed homeless woman, hyderbad traffic police, police help homeless woman, good news, viral news, viral photos, indian express As the cop saw the elderly woman was unable to eat by herself, he decided to feed her. (Source: Harsha Bhargavi/ Twitter)
Our law enforcement officials often go beyond their way to help those in need or distress. One such heartwarming gesture is now going viral on social media. A photo of a Hyderabad traffic police officer feeding a homeless woman is doing rounds on Twitter with people praising the cop for his kind gesture.

The beautiful selfless act was shared on Twitter by Harsha Bhargavi, chief public relations officer to Telangana DGP on Sunday (April 1). According to the tweet, the cop saw the destitute lady sitting on the roadside near Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU). The tweet garnered a lot of positive feedback and has been liked by nearly 3,000 users on the micro-blogging site.

His kind gesture was even applauded by the Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad Metropolitan Police. Tweeple saluted the cop and also thanked him.

Taking to Twitter Bhargavi also later informed that Gopal did not just stop by giving the old lady food. He later made arrangements for her to shift to a shelter home from roads.

Gopal was not the only one who went an extra mile to help those in need. Another Home Guard, Jahangir Patel of the Kukatpally Traffic Police Station found a tiny tot separated from her parents. After spending more than 45 minutes with the 4-year-old girl who was crying badly, she was finally reunited with her parents. The little one was spotted by Patel near the JNTU signal on Sunday.

This is not the first time selfless acts by Hyderabad police have garnered a positive feedback online. Last month a cop helped stranded students reach the examination centre after their bus broke down.

