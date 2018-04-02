Hyderabad traffic guard’s photo of feeding a homeless woman is going viral for all the right reasons

As the cop saw the elderly woman was unable to eat by herself, he decided to feed her. (Source: Harsha Bhargavi/ Twitter) As the cop saw the elderly woman was unable to eat by herself, he decided to feed her. (Source: Harsha Bhargavi/ Twitter)

Our law enforcement officials often go beyond their way to help those in need or distress. One such heartwarming gesture is now going viral on social media. A photo of a Hyderabad traffic police officer feeding a homeless woman is doing rounds on Twitter with people praising the cop for his kind gesture.

Kukatpally Traffic Police Station home guard B Gopal was on his duty when he spotted the elderly woman sitting on the road under a tree. He offered tea and some food to her seeing her all alone. But when he saw she was unable to eat, he decided to feed the old lady with his own hands.

The beautiful selfless act was shared on Twitter by Harsha Bhargavi, chief public relations officer to Telangana DGP on Sunday (April 1). According to the tweet, the cop saw the destitute lady sitting on the roadside near Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU). The tweet garnered a lot of positive feedback and has been liked by nearly 3,000 users on the micro-blogging site.

This gesture of Kukatpally traffic PS Home Guard B.Gopal (1275) towards a homeless woman by feeding her at JNTU shakes the heart @cpcybd @cyberabadpolice @TelanganaDGP @TelanganaCMO pic.twitter.com/tL7VO7Vt5J — Harsha Bhargavi (@pandiribhargavi) April 1, 2018

His kind gesture was even applauded by the Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad Metropolitan Police. Tweeple saluted the cop and also thanked him.

Good Job 👏👏 keep it up. — CP Cyberabad (@cpcybd) April 1, 2018

May God reward him in this life and after. Only A very genuine and sincere person would do that. — Samosa (@veg_samosa) April 2, 2018

Take a Bow Buddy .. It’s Really Good to See Protectors ( Police ) Protecting Helpless . It’s an Message for Other who has Lost Humanity while Racing to Earn Money. Real Cousins also don’t Bother now a days infact Children’s ignore their Parents and leave them alone to Die. — Sunil Gandhi (@Sunpreity) April 2, 2018

Thank you for your extreme kindness!!! She looks so frail. We take for granted what we have, and looking at this pic put my life into a whole dif perspective. But, it saddens me just the same. — Suzanne Carr (@SuzanneCarr60) April 2, 2018

This is called change, not only friendly police , also called social responsibility 🙏🙏 — Satya (@SatyaRajulapudi) April 1, 2018

Thank you! That is a real role model. http://t.co/G1lNsSv41q — Pavan Sannuti (@Pavan81) April 2, 2018

Salute to this traffic police officers! We need more people like you! 👍👌 http://t.co/cOZQGDzF2t — Mohammed Azher Mehdi (@AJAzhermehdi) April 1, 2018

Taking to Twitter Bhargavi also later informed that Gopal did not just stop by giving the old lady food. He later made arrangements for her to shift to a shelter home from roads.

‏

Not just left behind… the old woman is shifted by @cyberabadpolice to *Anandashramam, home, Cherlapally with the help of jail authorities @cpcybd @TelanganaDGP http://t.co/VuOo0MVYZd — Harsha Bhargavi (@pandiribhargavi) April 2, 2018

Gopal was not the only one who went an extra mile to help those in need. Another Home Guard, Jahangir Patel of the Kukatpally Traffic Police Station found a tiny tot separated from her parents. After spending more than 45 minutes with the 4-year-old girl who was crying badly, she was finally reunited with her parents. The little one was spotted by Patel near the JNTU signal on Sunday.

Its not just duty but performed with responsibility by Jahangir patel, Home Guard, Kukatpally Traffic PS found a crying girl (4) at JNTU signal. After 45 min of search, found parents. @cpcybd @cyberabadpolice @TelanganaDGP @TelanganaCMO pic.twitter.com/ARuXPDtCiy — Harsha Bhargavi (@pandiribhargavi) April 1, 2018

This is not the first time selfless acts by Hyderabad police have garnered a positive feedback online. Last month a cop helped stranded students reach the examination centre after their bus broke down.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd