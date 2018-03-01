Hyderabad cop helps stranded students to reach exam centre, wins hearts online

Although the students reached the centre a few minutes late but on the request of the personnel, they were allowed by the invigilators. (Source: Hyderabad Traffic Police/ Facebook) Although the students reached the centre a few minutes late but on the request of the personnel, they were allowed by the invigilators. (Source: Hyderabad Traffic Police/ Facebook)

Board exams are quite stressful for students. And if anything goes off-the-track, then it becomes even more frightening for the young minds. Something similar happened when a group of students in Hyderabad got delayed when their vehicle broke down. Forget reaching examination centre on time, the students were scared if at all they would be able to sit for their exam as there is no scope for latecomers during a board exam. But thanks to a traffic policeman, they made it to the centre and was even allowed to appear for the exam.

The incident took place on Wednesday (February 28), when they were travelling by an RTC bus. The bus broke down on it way. But luckily, West Maredpally check post was nearby. Soon, the cops at the check post were concerned seeing the young students in distress and used their patrolling car to ferry them to the centre.

In a Facebook post, put up by the Hyderabad Traffic Police, they shared a photo of a cop and eight students he helped. “In a heart warming gesture, Inspector Srinivasulu and his team who were near the spot when the bus broke down quickly swung into action,” the post added.

The post created a buzz on Facebook and garnered over 3000 likes at the time of writing. Seeing the kind gesture by the police officer people on the social media platform lauded him for his help. Here’s what other users had to say:

According to reports, the students reached the centre a few minutes late but on the request of the personnel, they were allowed by the invigilators.

