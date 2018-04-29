This doctor’s post about helping others without ‘sacrificing her whole life’ is inspiring

This girl’s post will show you various facets of being successful. (Source: Humans of Bombay/Facebook) This girl’s post will show you various facets of being successful. (Source: Humans of Bombay/Facebook)

Almost every other day we are greeted with some depressing news. It goes without saying that the utter helplessness does end up challenging our faith in humanity. But there is someone or the other, not necessarily in a cape, who is trying to make the world a better place. In case you are looking for examples, we have one right here for you.

Sharing her story with Humans of Bombay, Sana Shaikh, a doctor by profession said how she had the “urge to do something more” since she was studying medicine, and started walking on the path soon enough. While working at a foundation that helped rehabilitate prostitutes, she was given the case of an 11-year-old-girl who refused to talk or eat. “She would sit in a corner in her own waste, and no one was able to get through to her,” she shared.

“To try to break her walls – I sat next to her in silence for hours, and only asked her if she wanted to share my lunch. It took a while, but she finally ate and we bonded with each other immediately after,” she added. Further investigation revealed that the girl had HIV but that did not deter Shaikh’s resolve to protect her. She financially adopted her and she remains her “daughter” till this day.

Much like everybody else, she had joined a corporate hospital after becoming a doctor but quickly realised that was not her calling.”Within 10 days, I realised I wasn’t made to practice medicine the typical way—I accepted a 70% pay cut and joined an AIDS foundation instead,” she said.

But she soon realised that “volunteering is good, but collecting funds is the most important”. “My physical presence and work had helped a lot of people, but to do more, I needed to grow as well,” she said. In order to achieve that, she decided to go back to school to do an MBA in marketing. And now, when she is not even 30, she has achieved her targets, proved her credibility and is the associate director of marketing of her company. “Be resilient in defining your own way and don’t forget to help people along the way–there’s nothing more fulfilling, that’s what I consider victorious,” she says in conclusion.

Read the post here.

“While I was studying medicine, I had the urge to do something more. In medical school, I began working for a foundation that rehabilitated former prostitutes. I was given the case of an 11 year old girl who refused to talk or eat. She would sit in a corner in her own waste, and no one was able to get through to her. To try to break her walls – I sat next to her in silence for hours, and only asked her if she wanted to share my lunch. It took a while, but she finally ate and we bonded with each other immediately after. After an official analysis, we found out she had HIV. I was just 19 years old, but I felt a responsibility towards her and decided to financially adopt her; she remains my ‘daughter’ to this day.

After becoming a doctor, I had initially joined a corporate hospital. Within 10 days, I realised I wasn’t made to practice medicine the typical way—I accepted a 70% pay cut and joined an AIDS foundation instead. Eventually, I travelled throughout India, leading programs to help people one-on-one. I even joined a program with UNICEF, and my time with NGOs gave me a sense of purpose. Soon I realised one very important fact— volunteering is good, but collecting funds is the most important. My physical presence and work had helped a lot of people, but to do more, I needed to grow as well. I was fortunate to have bosses that became my mentors, and they suggested that if I wanted to contribute long term towards actual change, I needed to earn well.

I decided to go back to school to get my MBA in marketing. Ignoring the societal pressures of marriage surrounding my age of 25, with the support of my whole family, I managed to get another degree. Turns out, this was my calling! At work, I surpassed my targets and proved my abilities; opportunities kept arising and now I am the associate director of marketing in my company— and I’m not even 30 yet. Changing my path was fruitful after all. Making a difference in the world doesn’t have to mean that you must sacrifice your whole life, you can work at both simultaneously! Success is different for each individual, this is what mine looks like. Be resilient in defining your own way and don’t forget to help people along the way–there’s nothing more fulfilling, that’s what I consider victorious.”

What do you think of the work she is doing? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd