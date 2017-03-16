‘Hugh Jackman sitting in car’ from Logan has become a hit meme on Twitter and it’s hilarious

A scene from Hugh Jackman’s latest Logan is going viral on twitter for hilarious reasons. (Source: Godman Chikna/Twitter) A scene from Hugh Jackman’s latest Logan is going viral on twitter for hilarious reasons. (Source: Godman Chikna/Twitter)

In case you haven’t noticed yet, then there is one still from the recently released Logan that is doing the rounds of Twitter. The photo shows Hugh Jackman sitting inside a car and looking out, seeming distraught. While the scene in the movie shows a savage Jackman about to get out of the car, the still has become fodder for Twitter users to give hilarious captions.

ALSO READ | ‘Rani Mukerji in coma’ from Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega is now a hilarious meme, thanks to Twitterati who can’t keep calm

From comparing his expression to that of the time “when you have board exams and you watch people playing Holi” to those “when you see people eating chicken biryani on Tuesdays”, Twitterati seem to have left no stone unturned when they got down to captioning the still. While Twitter users have earlier too, enthusiastically, captioned images of Rani Mukerji from Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from Mohabbatein, this is no less when it comes to making us fall off our chairs laughing.

ALSO READ | ‘Aishwarya Rai Bachchan holding out sindoor’ from Mohabbatein is now a meme on Twitter and it’s hilarious

When you said you’ll wait in the car but they didn’t leave the AC & music on. pic.twitter.com/ZjMSWe498Y — Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) March 15, 2017

When mom says “Car nikaal mai aati hun, and it has been 20 minutes since then”. pic.twitter.com/fUh72dkTLO — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) March 13, 2017

When you’re all set to leave office but boss calls you for a meeting. pic.twitter.com/6TWZ2Ksqe6 — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) March 15, 2017

@Madan_Chikna When you have board exams and you watch people playing Holi — Newcleya (@scene_kya_hai) March 15, 2017

@Madan_Chikna When you see people eating chicken biryani on Tuesdays. — Newcleya (@scene_kya_hai) March 15, 2017

@Sand_In_Deed more like when they don’t have a AUX cable in their car xD — ???? (@PenNameVin) March 15, 2017

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd