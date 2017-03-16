Trending News

‘Hugh Jackman sitting in car’ from Logan has become a hit meme on Twitter and it’s hilarious

'When you see people eating chicken biryani on Tuesdays.'

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:March 16, 2017 5:02 pm
A scene from Hugh Jackman's latest Logan is going viral on twitter for hilarious reasons.

In case you haven’t noticed yet, then there is one still from the recently released Logan that is doing the rounds of Twitter. The photo shows Hugh Jackman sitting inside a car and looking out, seeming distraught. While the scene in the movie shows a savage Jackman about to get out of the car, the still has become fodder for Twitter users to give hilarious captions.

From comparing his expression to that of the time “when you have board exams and you watch people playing Holi” to those “when you see people eating chicken biryani on Tuesdays”, Twitterati seem to have left no stone unturned when they got down to captioning the still. While Twitter users have earlier too, enthusiastically, captioned images of Rani Mukerji from Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from Mohabbatein, this is no less when it comes to making us fall off our chairs laughing.

