Twitterati wish Hug Day with a sarcastic and funny twist

One can count the number of days left for Valentine’s Day and there is love and mush in the air. Chocolates and promises have been exchanged and proposals have been made. For partners and lovers, each day before February 14 holds some significance and deserves to be celebrated. February 12 is celebrated as Hug Day and, as the name suggests, is dedicated in making the loved one feel special. Warm and fuzzy, a hug can be both comforting and intimate. After struggling through a particularly rough day giving or even receiving a hug can lighten up your mood. While sharing wishes and giving a warm hug are generally the ways to mark this day, people on social media have come up with their own funny wishes.

Much like Promise Day, even on Hug Day people on the Internet are sharing hilarous jokes and memes as a way of celebrating it. Have you ever wondered how those who are not in a relationship are celebrating Hug Day? Are you one of them? Well, people on social media have the answers and the memes are hilarious.

Here are some of the hilarious Hug Day wishes.

This is how long distance relationship vale celebrate hug day….#hugday pic.twitter.com/478JybU32r — कran तneja (@_taneja_karan_) February 12, 2018

A #HugDay is never complete without this ‘हग मैन’ 😂 pic.twitter.com/BG3xvM80wx — Mahak Mohan (@MahakMohan) February 12, 2018

A simple hug can go a long way. It can teach one the importance of giving and receiving and also encourage one to flow with the energy of life and live in the present moment. It is one of the best way to show your love, happiness, gratitude and sharing your grief or anger with someone else. Give a hug to your loved one, today.

