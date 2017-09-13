This Hrithik Roshan photo from Krrish is now a hilarious meme, thanks to Twitter

“When an intern is told to Xerox papers.” (Source: The Lying Lama/Facebook) “When an intern is told to Xerox papers.” (Source: The Lying Lama/Facebook)

Hrithik Roshan could probably be feeling a little under the weather nowadays, owing to Kangana Ranaut continuing to stand by her allegations of an affair with him, but on Twitter he is slowly gaining cult status as a meme. Confused? Well, a still from Krrish, which has Roshan’s character calling up his mother on the phone and saying “Meri shaktiyon ka galat istemal kiya gaya maa (My powers have been misused, mother)” has gone viral as a hilarious meme, thanks to ever-enthusiastic Twitter users.

Roshan plays two roles — that of Rohit, the lovable simpleton-turned prodigy and that or Krrish, his son in this 2006 movie. The scene has Rohit calling up his mother on the phone after he realised Dr Siddhant Arya, played by Naseeruddin Shah, had misused his potential and made a computer that could result in massive destruction. Cut to 2017, the scene is now a meme, mostly because a lot of Twitter users seem to have found better situations to apply Rohit’s dialogue, and they are downright hilarious and absolutely relatable.

“When your friend ask u for hotspot and update all his 57 pending apps,” “When a fresher is asked to complete the assignments of his seniors as a part of ragging,” “When you learn driving a car but mom treats you like her chauffeur,” “When your friend copies your project and gets more marks than you,” are some of the genius tweets now doing the rounds on Twitter.

When an intern is told to Xerox papers. pic.twitter.com/0FouYlY5Yw — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) September 12, 2017

Every CA student during articleship :- pic.twitter.com/o2gFAkoISd — Neej Negandhi (@NeejNegandhi) September 12, 2017

When an engineer ask to work on excel…. pic.twitter.com/idnde0BQOG — Sunil (@Gotu_02) September 12, 2017

When Mngr ask Java Developer to do testing pic.twitter.com/A5ifc2tkMk — Praveen Patil (@prowin30) September 12, 2017

When Kangna Ranaut talks about Hrithik Roshan to promote her movies. pic.twitter.com/KLj7XQH5aG — Er Mujib Ansari ???? (@Mujibansari6) September 12, 2017

When your friend copies your project and gets more marks than you. pic.twitter.com/2apyN5CdFs — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) September 12, 2017

When your friend ask u for hotspot and update all his 57 pending apps pic.twitter.com/eZXzaO0OOi — Minion?? (@Avinashk_7) September 12, 2017

When you learn driving a car but mom treats you like her chauffeur. pic.twitter.com/BvyLBEjYQl — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) September 12, 2017

When a fresher is asked to complete the assignments of his seniors as a part of ragging. pic.twitter.com/WRAhJi54hT — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) September 12, 2017

