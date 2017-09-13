Only in Express

This Hrithik Roshan photo from Krrish is now a hilarious meme, thanks to Twitter

Cut to 2017, this scene from Krrish starring Hrithik Roshan is now a meme, mostly because a lot of Twitter users seem to have found better situations to apply Rohit's dialogue, and they are downright hilarious and absolutely relatable.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:September 13, 2017 1:36 pm
hrithik roshan, hrithik roshan twitter, hrithik roshan memes on twitter, hrithik roshan funny memes twitter, hrithik roshan koi mil gaya dialogue funny, hrithik roshan dialogue funny memes, indian express, indian express news “When an intern is told to Xerox papers.” (Source: The Lying Lama/Facebook)
Hrithik Roshan could probably be feeling a little under the weather nowadays, owing to Kangana Ranaut continuing to stand by her allegations of an affair with him, but on Twitter he is slowly gaining cult status as a meme. Confused? Well, a still from Krrish, which has Roshan’s character calling up his mother on the phone and saying “Meri shaktiyon ka galat istemal kiya gaya maa (My powers have been misused, mother)” has gone viral as a hilarious meme, thanks to ever-enthusiastic Twitter users.

Roshan plays two roles — that of Rohit, the lovable simpleton-turned prodigy and that or Krrish, his son in this 2006 movie. The scene has Rohit calling up his mother on the phone after he realised Dr Siddhant Arya, played by Naseeruddin Shah, had misused his potential and made a computer that could result in massive destruction. Cut to 2017, the scene is now a meme, mostly because a lot of Twitter users seem to have found better situations to apply Rohit’s dialogue, and they are downright hilarious and absolutely relatable.

“When your friend ask u for hotspot and update all his 57 pending apps,” “When a fresher is asked to complete the assignments of his seniors as a part of ragging,” “When you learn driving a car but mom treats you like her chauffeur,” “When your friend copies your project and gets more marks than you,” are some of the genius tweets now doing the rounds on Twitter.

Check out the others here.

