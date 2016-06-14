Smriti Irani’s another Twitter tiff, locks horns with Bihar Congress leader on education policy

Bihar Congress President and Education and IT Minister of State Ashok Choudhary and Union Human Resources Development Minister Smriti Irani. Bihar Congress President and Education and IT Minister of State Ashok Choudhary and Union Human Resources Development Minister Smriti Irani.

Union Human Resources Development Minister Smriti Irani locked horns with Bihar Congress President and Education and IT Minister of State Ashok Choudhary on Twitter over the issue of National Education Policy (NEP).

Choudhary tweeted to Irani, addressing her with a ‘dear’ and asking about the NEP. Irani, however, caught on to the ‘dear’ and asked him whether that was how he addressed women. Choudhary pointed out to her that she circled issues but never talked about them.

Here is how the heated conversation unfolded.

“Dear .@smritiirani ji, कभी राजनीति और भाषण से वक़्त मिले तो शिक्षा निति की तरफ भी ध्यान दें” — Dr. Ashok Choudhary (@AshokChoudhaary) June 14, 2016

@AshokChoudhaary mahilaon ko ‘dear’ keh ke kab se sambodhit karne lage Ashokji ? — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) June 14, 2016

Not to disrespect but educate… Professional emails start with “dear”. @smritiirani Ji Kabhi mudde pe jawab dijiye, don’t circle around it. — Dr. Ashok Choudhary (@AshokChoudhaary) June 14, 2016

The conversation then veered to an earlier meeting between the two.

@AshokChoudhaary all my communications to you or any other person start with ‘adarniya’ but since you are now communicating allow me 1/3 — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) June 14, 2016

@AshokChoudhaary Bihar is possibly the only state which has not done grass root consultations for the education policy 2/3 — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) June 14, 2016

@AshokChoudhaary have not received state views on education policy neither did you in your 1 on 1 meeting with me give any suggestions 3/3 — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) June 14, 2016

@smritiirani Request you to make public Minutes of our one-on-one meeting….. Doodh ka doodh, paani ka paani ho jayega. — Dr. Ashok Choudhary (@AshokChoudhaary) June 14, 2016

@AshokChoudhaary Sir il make it public now – requested you to fill 2 lac teacher vacancies, land for KVs, CU Motihari. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) June 14, 2016

More fire was exchanged regarding education policies in Bihar as well as India. Choudhary ‘reiterated’ that Irani should address ‘the elephant in the room’ while Irani pointed out the absence of

@smritiirani “I know how to deliver on my promises. Request you to deliver on what you have promised”. — Dr. Ashok Choudhary (@AshokChoudhaary) June 14, 2016

@AshokChoudhaary mudda education policy ka tha jo aapne uthaya ab ye batayein ki policy par state view kab bhejenge. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) June 14, 2016

@AshokChoudhaary would you rather Sir that I don’t consult Bihar, if that is your stand then I shall comply though with a sense of regret. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) June 14, 2016

@smritiirani at least decide your stand.. I just shared you your ministery’s link of our consultantion.. pls see that tweet again. — Dr. Ashok Choudhary (@AshokChoudhaary) June 14, 2016

@smritiirani once again mam I have to reiterate myself for you. Pls don’t circle around the problem address the elephant in the room. — Dr. Ashok Choudhary (@AshokChoudhaary) June 14, 2016

The spat ended there but Choudhary tweeted that his question remained unanswered. Other Twitter users also joined the debate, putting in their comments on both Choudhary and Irani.

My questions is still unanswered… BTW http://t.co/Mvt6J102mH — Dr. Ashok Choudhary (@AshokChoudhaary) June 14, 2016

Choudhary, however, seemed to remain dissatisfied with this question remaining unanswered. One can only see whether this continues further.

