Smriti Irani’s another Twitter tiff, locks horns with Bihar Congress leader on education policy

Both locked horns over the National Education Policy.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 22, 2016 6:06 pm
smriti irani, ashok choudhary, hrd minister smriti irani, ashok choudhary bihar, national education policy, twitter spat irani, irani choudhary twitter spat, india news Bihar Congress President and Education and IT Minister of State Ashok Choudhary and Union Human Resources Development Minister Smriti Irani.
Union Human Resources Development Minister Smriti Irani locked horns with Bihar Congress President and Education and IT Minister of State Ashok Choudhary on Twitter over the issue of National Education Policy (NEP).

Choudhary tweeted to Irani, addressing her with a ‘dear’ and asking about the NEP. Irani, however, caught on to the ‘dear’ and asked him whether that was how he addressed women. Choudhary pointed out to her that she circled issues but never talked about them.

Here is how the heated conversation unfolded.

The conversation then veered to an earlier meeting between the two.

More fire was exchanged regarding education policies in Bihar as well as India. Choudhary ‘reiterated’ that Irani should address ‘the elephant in the room’ while Irani pointed out the absence of

The spat ended there but Choudhary tweeted that his question remained unanswered. Other Twitter users also joined the debate, putting in their comments on both Choudhary and Irani.

Choudhary, however, seemed to remain dissatisfied with this question remaining unanswered. One can only see whether this continues further.

