How Twitterati reacted to Manohar Parrikar’s appointment as Goa CM

Twitterati has reacted strongly to Parrikar taking on his new role as the Goa CM. (Source: File Photo) Twitterati has reacted strongly to Parrikar taking on his new role as the Goa CM. (Source: File Photo)

Following the hung results and Congress-BJP rush to form a government in Goa, Manohar Parrikar was appointed the chief minister of the state by Governor Mridula Sinha on March 12. While Congress’ has moved the Supreme Court and headed to Raj Bhavan to convince the Governor that they in fact have the required numbers to form the government, Twitterati has reacted to Parrikar’s return to Goa after two years in the Defence Ministry.

ALSO READ | Arun Jaitley handed defence ministry again; so now ‘he can defend his Finance Ministry and finance his Defence Ministry’

Watch |Manohar Parrikar To Swear-In For Second Time As Goa Chief Minister

Sample some of people’s reactions here.

Parrikar leaving Defence and becoming CM Goa is like taking Arts after scoring 99.6 in HSC exams :) — vikram sathaye (@vikramsathaye) March 13, 2017

First make him Goa CM, then put him in a project in Delhi, again make him CM. BJP using Manohar Parrikar like TCS, Infosys use Engineers. — EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) March 12, 2017

So @manoharparrikar”

Campaigned in Goa

Violated code of conduct

Failed to help sitting BJP CM win

Rejected by Goans

Likely CM#Modicracy — Salman Anees Soz (@SalmanSoz) March 12, 2017

After Manohar Parrikar resigns Rahul Dravid becomes the most eligible Defence Minister. — The Viral Fever (@TheViralFever) March 12, 2017

Parrikar going back to Goa is good news in the interest of nation. Already 100s of Congress MPs in BJP, now BJP must import RM too from INC! — Arun Shourie fαи (@FeignShourie) March 13, 2017

@vikramsathaye Better fish in Goa than in Delhi 😀 — Anita Bhogle (@BhogleAnita) March 13, 2017

@TheViralFever he will protect us like a wall..😂😂 — Siddhant Goyal (@mr_sidgoyal) March 12, 2017

ALSO READ | Amit Shah’s response to girl who ‘complained’ on Twitter of being ignored is hilarious

While Twitter users continue to react strongly to Parrikar’s appointment, the Congress Party will appeal to the SC bench to stay the Governor’s order. Its plea will be that the Governor is in blatant violation of the well established constitutional conventions of inviting the single largest party to form the Government. Additional Solicitor General Maninder Singh is also expected to challenge the appointment.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd