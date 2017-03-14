Trending News

How Twitterati reacted to Manohar Parrikar’s appointment as Goa CM

'Parrikar leaving Defence and becoming CM Goa is like taking Arts after scoring 99.6 in HSC exams.'

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 14, 2017 11:26 am
manohar parrikar, manohar parrikar goa cm, manohar parrikar defense minister, manohar parrikar bjp, arun jaitley defense minister, ibobi resignation, UP elections, BJP government, indian express, indian express news Twitterati has reacted strongly to Parrikar taking on his new role as the Goa CM. (Source: File Photo)

Following the hung results and Congress-BJP rush to form a government in Goa, Manohar Parrikar was appointed the chief minister of the state by Governor Mridula Sinha on March 12. While Congress’ has moved the Supreme Court and headed to Raj Bhavan to convince the Governor that they in fact have the required numbers to form the government, Twitterati has reacted to Parrikar’s return to Goa after two years in the Defence Ministry.

Watch |Manohar Parrikar To Swear-In For Second Time As Goa Chief Minister

Sample some of people’s reactions here.

While Twitter users continue to react strongly to Parrikar’s appointment, the Congress Party will appeal to the SC bench to stay the Governor’s order. Its plea will be that the Governor is in blatant violation of the well established constitutional conventions of inviting the single largest party to form the Government. Additional Solicitor General Maninder Singh is also expected to challenge the appointment.

