How many triangles? When Bollywood celebs tried to solve a math puzzle

Twitter can be a pretty amazing place when people are not busy cracking jokes and creating memes and trolling others, sometimes they also share some mind blogging puzzles. Recently, popular fashion magazine editor Jitesh Pillai shared a puzzle on Twitter and asked people for an answer. However, it was no Bollywood gossip or showbiz industry’s hush-hush affair — it was nothing but a simple math problem. Yes, going a little off track from the glamour world, he asked people to figure out how many triangles are there in a given diagram.

Pillai, who goes by only ‘J’ on the micro-blogging site posted the challenge up on Twitter. Although, we are not sure if he knew the answer himself or not, but it did start a huge guessing game amid the film fraternity and fans.

The tweet soon created a buzz online with even celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari and Diana Penty jumped to solve the puzzle. While Kapoor guessed it as seven, supporting her answer with “Terrible at math”, Hydari wrote, “9? … math is dabba! ”

Hahahahaha as soon as I tweeted it I knew I was wrong and still don’t know the answer lol 😂 — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) April 9, 2018

Terrible at math 😂 — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) April 9, 2018

9? 🤔… math is dabba! 🤪😂 http://t.co/b1Cjq527jH — Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) April 9, 2018

I also got 7 and then realized how terrible I am at Maths too! 😁😂 — Sara Naveed (@SaraNaveed) April 9, 2018

Penty and Karan Grover, on the other hand, were the only two celebs – at the time of writing – who had got the answer right.

18???!! 🤔 Feels like I haven’t used my brain in a while 🙄 http://t.co/3N4wBNAqAx — Diana Penty (@DianaPenty) April 9, 2018

18 — Karan V Grover🇮🇳 (@karanvgrover22) April 9, 2018

Soon Tweeple too jumped in with their answers and it ranged from seven to 24, and it led to a funny affair.

7 right 👉? http://t.co/5HlStn2Ocr — Rohan Deshpande RD (@WhereIsRohan007) April 9, 2018

10…

explanation 1)top 3 triangles 2) top to middle 3 triangles 3) top to bottom 3 triangles 4) Full triangle = 10 — imran a. srk (@imran2323) April 9, 2018

13 — Vishal (@Vishal72403386) April 9, 2018

But did you manage to figure out HOW they got to the answer? Well, if you want to solve the puzzle yourself first then, don’t read further. Because after a lot of one-word answers and jokes, the puzzle was decoded when two users used diagrams to explain the right answer — 18.

Answer is 18 not that terrible pic.twitter.com/qv4KQyeiOL — Proud Indian 🇮🇳🐦™ (@onlyproudindian) April 9, 2018

Did you guess it correctly all by yourself? Tell us in comments below.

‏

