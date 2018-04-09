Presents Latest News

How many triangles? When Bollywood celebs tried to solve a math puzzle

While Sonam Kapoor and Aditi Rao Hydari guessed the answer to be a one-digit number, Diana Penty thought it was more. After serious of answers ranging from seven to 24 flooded Twitter, finally someone solved it. Can you solve this by yourself?

Written by Shreya Das | New Delhi | Published: April 9, 2018 10:24:29 pm
math puzzle, internet puzzle, jitesh pillai, sonam kapoor, aditi rao haydari, diana penty, jitesh pillai math puzzle, how many triangles puzzle, indian express, trending news, entertainment news, indian express When Diana Penty proved Sonam Kapoor and Aditi Rao Hydari wrong! (Source: @jiteshpillai/ Twitter)
Twitter can be a pretty amazing place when people are not busy cracking jokes and creating memes and trolling others, sometimes they also share some mind blogging puzzles. Recently, popular fashion magazine editor Jitesh Pillai shared a puzzle on Twitter and asked people for an answer. However, it was no Bollywood gossip or showbiz industry’s hush-hush affair — it was nothing but a simple math problem. Yes, going a little off track from the glamour world, he asked people to figure out how many triangles are there in a given diagram.

Pillai, who goes by only ‘J’ on the micro-blogging site posted the challenge up on Twitter. Although, we are not sure if he knew the answer himself or not, but it did start a huge guessing game amid the film fraternity and fans.

The tweet soon created a buzz online with even celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari and Diana Penty jumped to solve the puzzle. While Kapoor guessed it as seven, supporting her answer with “Terrible at math”, Hydari wrote, “9? … math is dabba! ”

Penty and Karan Grover, on the other hand, were the only two celebs – at the time of writing – who had got the answer right.

Soon Tweeple too jumped in with their answers and it ranged from seven to 24, and it led to a funny affair.

But did you manage to figure out HOW they got to the answer? Well, if you want to solve the puzzle yourself first then, don’t read further. Because after a lot of one-word answers and jokes, the puzzle was decoded when two users used diagrams to explain the right answer — 18.

Did you guess it correctly all by yourself? Tell us in comments below.

