Holi 2018: This Mumbai Chawl burnt Nirav Modi’s effigy for Holika Dahan

"Nirav Modi should be brought back to India and all the money should be recovered from him. This is the only message that we wanted to give on Chhoti Holi in this Holika Dahan," Pratik Kale, who made the effigy of Nirav Modi in Mumbai said.

Written by Shreya Das | New Delhi | Published: March 2, 2018 5:10 pm
holi, holi 2018, holika dahan, nirav modi, nirav modi holika dahan, mumbai holika nirav modi, viral news, india news, holi news, indian express The 50-ft tall effigy was put up by the Worli society as Holika Dahan signifies the victory of good over evil. (Source: ANI)
Holi, the festival of colours, represents the triumph of good over evil. The first day of the festivities, also known as Chhoti Holi or Holika Dahan, is an integral part of the festival, where it is widely believed that all inauspicious events come to an end after the bonfire. Taking a cue from this mythological story of Prahlad and Holika, people in Mumbai celebrated Chhoti Holi in a unique way. Instead of a regular bonfire, they burnt an effigy of Nirav Modi, a diamond merchant who is being investigated after Punjab National Bank disclosed an Rs 11,000 crore fraud allegedly led by him.

Yes, at Mumbai’s BDD Chawl in Worli area, residents erected a big effigy of the businessman, who left India a week before PNB detected fraudulent transactions worth over Rs 11,000 crore. The 50-feet tall effigy portrayed the merchant sitting on a throne with a big placard referring to the PNB scam. As Holika Dahan signifies a victory of good over evil, the residents chose Nirav Modi this year. Over the last eight years, the residents of the society have picked relevant and contemporary issues to highlight during such festivals.

As the photos of the effigy were shared on social media, it got Netizens talking. On Twitter, many started retweeting and sharing the photos and hoped that necessary action will be taken against him soon.

Not just Nirav Modi, but the deadly fire at Kamala Mills too featured in this year’s Holika Dahan ritual. In another part of the city, residents of Panchsheel Society burnt a giant hookah that symbolised the fire tragedy. “We want to give a message that hookah burnt down Kamala Mills & will do the same to your life. Hookah hum nahi jalate, hookah hamein jalata hai,” they told news agency ANI.

