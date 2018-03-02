Holi 2018: Make a splash into the festival of colours with these hilarious jokes

Here are some jokes and memes that will leave you in splits on Holi! (Source: Facebook/YouTube) Here are some jokes and memes that will leave you in splits on Holi! (Source: Facebook/YouTube)

Holi is here, and people are all set to splash a bucket full of colours and sprinkle each other with (hopefully) natural hues and tints. All about fun, frolic and frenzy, the festival of colours brings a wave of zest and zeal, and Indians across all the states celebrate it with much fanfare. A symbol of the triumph of good over evil, it marks the onset of spring and is also celebrated to express gratitude for a good harvest.

Celebrated on March 1 and 2 this year, it commemorates the combined celebration of two different festivals – Choti Holi (Holika Dahan) and Badi Holi (Rangwali Holi/Dulandi). While it begins with applying colourful tilaks on each other’s foreheads, people then take to smearing colour, splashing water, dancing to Bollywood tracks and heartily indulging in sweet delicacies that are especially made for the day. But that’s not all. What matters the most is to have a jovial celebration and laugh together. So, here are some jokes and memes that are perfect for the day.

From poking fun at how people look after playing with colours to adding Jr Trudeau in Holi memes, read some funny one-liners that floated on Twitter here.

Pic 1 – How I think I look like while playing holi. Pic 2- How I actually look like while playing holi. Tweet inspiration –@PUNchayati pic.twitter.com/IUM0FX23gV — Perfect Errorist (@TheNitishaDixit) February 21, 2018

Don’t judge Modiji ,He is playing holi with Jr. Trudeau.

Fixed it. pic.twitter.com/ZbUAWMl1Er — Sharma Roll 🌯 (@ManyFacedAnkit) February 24, 2018

Guy : I am going to bring colours for Holi South Delhi girl : bring rose red and not brick red. Also, bring Kelly Green instead of Army green. And Turquoise colour too yayy Guy : is baar holi rehne dete hain — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 26, 2018

She: Mere rang dekhoge? Holi ke liye layi hu 😀 He: 2 saal me saare rang to dikha diye apne ab kya bacha hai 😏 *Breakup* — Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) February 20, 2018

Done With the Holi Shopping…. pic.twitter.com/ql6YoPFAYC — Shubham (@shubhamm567) February 26, 2018

When you realise your exam and holi falls on the same day pic.twitter.com/M1Trao1Del — ÂnshuL♠ (@A_Popular_Loner) February 28, 2018

The only thing worse than wasting water on Holi is listening to Anu Malik’s “do me a favour” 😁 — TheBakBuk (@LondaMaiKaamKa) March 1, 2018

Do you have a joke or meme for Holi too? Share it in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd