Holi 2018: Make a splash into the festival of colours with these hilarious jokes

Holi is here, and people are all set to splash a bucket full of colours and sprinkle each other with (hopefully) natural hues and tints. All about fun, frolic and frenzy, the festival of colours brings a wave of zest and zeal, and Indians across all the states celebrate it with much fanfare. A symbol of the triumph of good over evil, it marks the onset of spring and is also celebrated to express gratitude for a good harvest.
Celebrated on March 1 and 2 this year, it commemorates the combined celebration of two different festivals – Choti Holi (Holika Dahan) and Badi Holi (Rangwali Holi/Dulandi). While it begins with applying colourful tilaks on each other’s foreheads, people then take to smearing colour, splashing water, dancing to Bollywood tracks and heartily indulging in sweet delicacies that are especially made for the day. But that’s not all. What matters the most is to have a jovial celebration and laugh together. So, here are some jokes and memes that are perfect for the day.
From poking fun at how people look after playing with colours to adding Jr Trudeau in Holi memes, read some funny one-liners that floated on Twitter here.
Pic 1 – How I think I look like while playing holi.
Pic 2- How I actually look like while playing holi.
Tweet inspiration –@PUNchayati pic.twitter.com/IUM0FX23gV
— Perfect Errorist (@TheNitishaDixit) February 21, 2018
Don’t judge Modiji ,He is playing holi with Jr. Trudeau.
Fixed it. pic.twitter.com/ZbUAWMl1Er
— Sharma Roll 🌯 (@ManyFacedAnkit) February 24, 2018
Guy : I am going to bring colours for Holi
South Delhi girl : bring rose red and not brick red. Also, bring Kelly Green instead of Army green. And Turquoise colour too yayy
Guy : is baar holi rehne dete hain
— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 26, 2018
The only Villain who knew Grammar very well :: 😄😈
Active : Holi Kab Hai?
Passive : Kab Hai Holi?#Holi2018 #ColorFestival #होली_आयी #HappyHoli 🎨🥁#Gabbarsingh is #Lit 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qqV9bk2sj4
— फंकी βαβα – सब मोहमाया है✌ (@nillkool) February 24, 2018
She: Mere rang dekhoge? Holi ke liye layi hu 😀
He: 2 saal me saare rang to dikha diye apne ab kya bacha hai 😏
*Breakup*
— Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) February 20, 2018
Types of pichkari available in Kanpur. #HappyHoli pic.twitter.com/Zybnvpibeb
— शिवम (@Oye_Protein) February 27, 2018
Done With the Holi Shopping…. pic.twitter.com/ql6YoPFAYC
— Shubham (@shubhamm567) February 26, 2018
When you realise your exam and holi falls on the same day pic.twitter.com/M1Trao1Del
— ÂnshuL♠ (@A_Popular_Loner) February 28, 2018
The only thing worse than wasting water on Holi is listening to Anu Malik’s “do me a favour” 😁
— TheBakBuk (@LondaMaiKaamKa) March 1, 2018
Do you have a joke or meme for Holi too? Share it in the comments below.
