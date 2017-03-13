Holi 2017: Google doodle celebrates the Indian festival with a fun splash of colour

Happy Holi, y’all! Happy Holi, y’all!

Happy Holi, folks! From us and those guys out there at Google doodle, as they give the Google search engine logo a fresh splash of colour. The doodle team over at Google is celebrating the festival of spring and colour this year by joining in with all the fun.

Much like all of us who can’t wait to first get our hands on the various colours – blue, green, red, pink, indigo, etc. – and then spray it on to whoever we can get our hands on, the multimedia Google doodle has a bunch of guys splashing the letters in red, blue, green purple and yellow as they rush past in search of possibly their next prey. Just as they’ve explained it themselves, “Amid the cloud of red, blue, yellow, green, and everything in between, festival-goers can often be found laughing, singing, and dancing in the streets.”

The Festival of Colours this year is being celebrated on March 12 and 13, which is when the purnima (full moon day) falls in the Hindu calendar month of Fagun, mainly in India and Nepal. The first day, or Chhoti Holi, was celebrated on Sunday, when people lit the traditional bonfire in the evening to symbolise Holika Dahan, a story which finds its roots in Hindu mythology.

On the second day, the festival of Holi is celebrated, wherein people smear each other in colours, a tradition that is supposed to signify the colour-play between Lord Krishna and the gopis. Holi has many aspects to it depending on which part of India you’re in. From Lathmar Holi in Barsana, UP (which is the one that is highly photographed because of the unique way it’s celebrated) to the Basantotsav in Santiniketan, West Bengal, there is a lot more to Holi celebrations, if only one looks more carefully at Indian traditions. (Read more here.)

