This MYTHOLOGICAL clip has got Twitterati going to town with HILARIOUS memes

Another screengrab from a mythological serial has gone viral, and it will leave fans in splits. (Source: Twitter) Another screengrab from a mythological serial has gone viral, and it will leave fans in splits. (Source: Twitter)

In today’s times, everything can be twisted into hilarious jokes when meme-forces on Twitter come together, and this time around, it was a clip from a mythological series that came into their claws. Posting screenshots from films and TV series, taking them out of context and turning them into hilarious memes with rib-tickling captions is nothing new for meme-makers on Twitter, and this particular meme joined the bandwagon as well.

Seemingly, the scene from a mythological serial/movie shows a young boy paying his reverence to his weapon — an arrow. Twitterati have cleverly interpreted it as high-intensity preparations people delve into before doing something big, like say, texting their crush, asking their bosses for leave, etc. Get the drill? Here are some more!

Me before sending e-mail to boss asking for leave pic.twitter.com/F94ew3QbMN — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) June 6, 2018

* Me before sending ” Hi ” to my crush * pic.twitter.com/p1o1dVPWEe — Hunट₹₹♂ (@nickhunterr) June 6, 2018

Me before sending ‘I am going to be late coming home today’ whatsapp msg to mom pic.twitter.com/9hXILkA83u — SwatKat- The dancing Rajput 💃 (@swatic12) June 6, 2018

When you have 50₹ in your pocket and ask your girlfriend “Kuchh khaana hai?” pic.twitter.com/tyntEA5v91 — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) June 6, 2018

Me stepping out of the house in #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/S8aQmAiJxJ — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) June 7, 2018

Kane Williamson before giving bowling to Braithwaite pic.twitter.com/euJLrxLLCW — NoneOfAKind (@IamNitinl) June 7, 2018

Me before sending a message to my parents asking for pocket money pic.twitter.com/LQ9iKSbjGs — avinash (@blackbird_005) June 7, 2018

Me before submitting assignments 2 weeks after submission date. pic.twitter.com/GZQA3STFxh — Engine(Er) (@RitvikKansal) June 6, 2018

Indian voters before giving votes to any political party. pic.twitter.com/32koigygAH — Kaabira. (@KaabiraSpeaking) June 7, 2018

Crush: So tell me who is your crush? Me: pic.twitter.com/FYewJsWsPP — डी.के. (@itsdhruvism) June 7, 2018

Me before saying “If you want that, it can be developed” to client pic.twitter.com/6z5I5D84xx — Parag (@iparagdesai) June 6, 2018

Me getting ready to open my credit card statement.. pic.twitter.com/a30VF31BTr — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) June 6, 2018

