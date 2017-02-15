Here’s ‘why’ Virat Kohli deleted the tweet wishing Anushka Sharma for Valentine’s Day

Virat Kohli wished Anushka Sharma in the sweetest way possible Virat Kohli wished Anushka Sharma in the sweetest way possible

This afternoon, ace cricketer Virat Kohli won the Internet by expressing his love for his girlfriend Anushka Sharma on Twitter. He wrote a mushy message for Anushka wishing her a happy Valentine’s Day a day later to tell her that every day is like V-Day when he is with her. “Everyday is a valentine day if you want it to be. You make everyday seem like one for me,” he wrote along with two heart emoticons. It’s the first time ever he openly admitted his love for Anushka on a public platform and Virushka fans went into a frenzy. The tweet was shared over 3000 times within an hour.

However, Virat deleted the tweet after a little over an hour. He also posted the message on Instagram but decided to keep it there. But because it’s Virat Kohli, everything he does is talked about especially on social media. People have come up with hilarious reasons as to why Virat deleted the tweet. The most shared reason is ‘Bajrang Dal’! Some have even joked how Anushka might have forced him into doing it. Check out some hilarious reasons here.

Reason why Virat Kohli deleted this tweet can be known if we closely look at this pic. pic.twitter.com/FSmv30vUrn — Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) February 15, 2017

Virat Kohli deleted that tweet under pressure of mohalle ki jasoos aunties. — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) February 15, 2017

Lol, Virat Kohli deleted this tweet. Did Anushka tweet from his account? pic.twitter.com/29o19JGbLC — Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) February 15, 2017

Bajrang Dal 😁😁😁 pic.twitter.com/4cLc0hbFqG — Anand ଆନନ୍ଦ 😎⚡ (@ANAND_1199) February 15, 2017

Virat Kohli deleted tweet where he posted his pic with Anushka Sharma, because first rule of relationship is “Dekh kar delete kar dena” — EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) February 15, 2017

Virat Kohli Deleted That Tweet Under Pressure Of His MOM who is Also Under Pressure Of Moholle Wali Aunties — Kunnal (@dOOrDisha) February 15, 2017

Virat Kohli deleted this Tweet(showcasing his love for Anushka), immediately after posting it. Seems like Lodha Committee didn’t approve it😜 pic.twitter.com/wQvjAYWm1E — India@Sports (@India_AllSports) February 15, 2017

This is the reason why Virat Kohli deleted this tweet #Bajarangdal 😂👏 pic.twitter.com/XHkvsXh2fN — ну∂αяαвα∂ωαℓι ☺ (@tweets_chor) February 15, 2017

Virat Kohli deleted this tweet just after posting, Lodha committee didn’t approve or what ?? 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/NI1Rut8Pmu — Subha ⚡ (@Iamsubha27) February 15, 2017

Earlier Kohli and Anushka were spotted spending time together in Uttarakhand alongside the Bachchan’s and Ambani’s which created flurry of engagement but that was clarified by the star batsman.

