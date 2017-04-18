Twitterati dug up an old picture of Hema Malini and turned it into a hilarious meme

This picture of Hema Malini is now a source of laughter for many on Twitter. (Source: Sand_In_Deed/Twitter) This picture of Hema Malini is now a source of laughter for many on Twitter. (Source: Sand_In_Deed/Twitter)

The Internet has a rather fascinating way of taking the most unsuspecting person or incident and instantly making it into a viral meme at the disposal of many on social media. From a scene in Half Girlfriend to Rani Mukerji in coma from the movie Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega — social media, especially Twitter, has been lit with hilarious memes of late. This time, Twitter users have dug up an old photo of Hema Malini and no prizes for guessing — the photo has been turned into a hilarious meme!

While it is not clear where has the photo surfaced from, it shows the actress looking disinterested and seemingly staring into either the camera or just indulging herself in some plain old day-dreaming. From giving it captions like “Me during a maths lecture,” to “My face when I’m typing “LOL ROFL LMAO”, it seems the ‘dream girl’s ‘I can’t even bother to care’ looking face is definitely Twitterati’s latest favourite.

Check out some of the reactions here.

When it’s cloudy af and you cannot see a single drop of rain #Mumbai#MumbaiRainspic.twitter.com/xUbYDahy2B — Divya Vinekar (@WannabeSanyasin) June 6, 2016

*Monday morning* Colleague : how was your weekend? I had so much fun blah blah blah Me : pic.twitter.com/JSXAyK6Gfy — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 17, 2017

My face when I’m typing “LOL ROFL LMAO” pic.twitter.com/jzynwSoa2J — Abhay (@Woh_ladka) April 16, 2017

@Woh_ladka @KyaUkhaadLega Or when you realize ‘Pure It’ deta hai sabse shuddh paani.. And you Kent believe it.. ???? — Rahul Khandelwal (@Iamrahul1193) April 17, 2017

Twitter nowadays: How many RTs for a date? Meanwhile Tinder: pic.twitter.com/g2OepTGPSv — Vinay (@PenNameVin) April 17, 2017

Me: Mom can you help look for it?

Mom: Did you check the drawer?

Me: Yes

Mom: pic.twitter.com/bFFA2PdWud — Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) April 16, 2017

ALSO READ | Narendra Modi and Australian PM’s Akshardham temple visit results in hilarious photo captions on Twitter

Well, it’s not just celebrities, often political leaders are also seen at the receiving end of becoming fodder for such memes. Not so long ago, pictures from the PM’s visit to Akshardham temple with his Australian counterpart Malcolm Turnbull resulted in hilarious photo captions on Twitter.

ALSO READ | Ranbir Kapoor’s new look in Sanjay Dutt biopic sets off hilarious Twitter reactions

More recently, it was Ranbir Kapoor’s latest look from Sanjay Dutt’s biopic that had set Twitter bells ringing.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd