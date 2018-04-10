Presents Latest News

CWG 2018: Twitterati ecstatic after pistol shooter Heena Sidhu clinches India’s 11th gold

CWG 2018: Heena Sidhu, under the tutelage of Ronak Pandit, her coach and husband, she beat Australia's Elena Galiabovitch to win her first gold in the three editions of the Commonwealth Games.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 10, 2018 12:06:45 pm
heena sidhu, heena sidhu gold, heena sidhu pistol shooting, heena sidhu shooting gold, heena sidhu cwg gold, cwg 2018, cwg 2018 India medal tally, India medal tally at CWG 2018, Indian Express, Indian Express News At CWG 2018, hopes for gold were pinned high on Heena Sidhu and Annu Singh competing in the 25 metres pistol final event.

Continuing India’s gold-winning streak at Commonwealth Games 2018, pistol shooter Heena Sidhu won the 11th gold at the ongoing sporting event at Gold Coast in Australia. Competing in the 25 metres pistol final event, hopes were pinned high on Heena Sidhu and Annu Singh. While Singh stood second in the qualifying round by scoring a total of 584 points, Sidhu stood third, qualifying for the final with a score of 579. Under the tutelage of Ronak Pandit, her coach and husband, Sidhu beat Australia’s Elena Galiabovitch to win her first gold in the three editions of the Commonwealth Games.

An ecstatic Twitterati did not waste much time before lapsing into a round of applause for the 28-year-old dentist from Mumbai, who is also India’s first pistol shooter to be ranked number one in the world by the Indian Shooting Sport Federation.

Check out some of the responses Sidhu’s win has been garnering on social media.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Apr 10: Latest News