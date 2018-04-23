Follow Us:
Monday, April 23, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Health Ministry deletes 'fat shaming', 'vegetarianism' tweet after Twitter outrage

Sharing the photo on Twitter the social media team of the ministry wrote, "Good nutrition is one of the keys to a #healthy life. Choose wisely, live well." The photo irked Tweeple on multiple accounts, while some said it 'fat-shammed' women others thought it was another form to propagate vegetarianism.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 23, 2018 9:31:14 pm
ministry of health, health ministry twitter, health minister veg diet photo, health ministry women fat shaming tweet, health ministry food choice tweet, viral news, india news, indian express The image used by the social media team of Health Ministry is a stock image and many argued it is factually wrong.
The Ministry of Health drew flak on Twitter on Monday (April 23) after it shared one image trying to advice good food options to Netizens. Posting a photo that featured two women — one overweight, depicting non-veg and processed food items and another skinny one with fruits and vegetables, it asked “What’s your choice?” No matter what the actual intent of the tweet was, it irked Tweeple on multiple accounts. While some said it ‘fat-shammed’ women others thought it was another form to propagate vegetarianism.

Sharing the photo on Twitter, the social media team of the ministry wrote, “Good nutrition is one of the keys to a #healthy life. Choose wisely, live well.” The photo of the obese woman also included items like alcohol and aerated drinks.

The lean woman, on the other hand, featured scores of vegetables and fruits, including some avocado and raspberries and many, slammed the ministry for advising ‘healthy options’ for the rich.

Many slammed the ministry and asked what was the basis of this projection that showed non-vegetarian food options like eggs, poultry as unhealthy eating choices. “Stupidity at highest!!! Is Egg ?? and Cheese ?? unhealthy? which scientific study proved it? Moreover where do Poor Indians get Kiwi/Avocado Fruits and Berries? Or is it ment to be for RICH People? ?? As far as all scientific study all packaged foods are bad or unhealthy!!!,” tweeted another user.

Although the tweet was deleted shortly it started receiving negative response, it’s screenshot started doing rounds on the microblogging site.

One user went further and found the source of the image. “So, Ministry of Health @MoHFW_INDIA picks up a stock photo which portray eggs, poultry, meat and bread as unhealthy and tweets that as health advice,” the user tweeted.

The photo, copyrighted to Tatsiana Tsyhanova from Belarus, was taken from 123rf.com which offers millions of stock photos but with copyright. “And they’ve quietly deleted their tweet now,” the user added.

Amid all the buzz, the ministry’s Twitter handle did not issue an apology or address the concern.

[with inputs from IANS]

