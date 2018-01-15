Hate Mondays? Twitterati clearly share your opinion

Surviving Mondays clearly require a lot of effort. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Surviving Mondays clearly require a lot of effort. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Often touted as the worst day of the week, Mondays are, well…difficult. The weekend seems to be over too soon and the dreadful week ahead stares you at the face. The mad rush to meet deadlines begin as you longingly look at Friday for some temporary respite. Fighting with Monday blues is no exaggeration and if you too are struggling to stay put in front of the computer and drinking copious amounts of coffee to stay awake, then know that you are not the only one. Fighting the drudgery of Monday, much like other things in life, is universal.

And if you don’t believe us then you ought to read the tweets by people who are giving reasons why Monday, of all days, sucks. While one wrote, “Monday is far more scared of you than you are of it. It’s like a spider. THE DAY OF THE SPIDERS,” another wrote, “[I] woke up at 4pm today and let’s just say i had lunch at 5pm. and of course it’s happening on a monday.” Another asked, “[Y]ou know that the day will go well when it’s still 10 and you’ve already spilt coffee all over your laptop, yeah, just great. Why are Mondays so hard?” The struggle, as they say, is real. And since we have no remedy to offer, we are sending our consolations.

Here are the tweets that will remind you that you are not the only one who is struggling on a Monday.

i woke up at 4pm today and let’s just say i had lunch at 5pm. and of course it’s happening on a monday. so i feel like the #mondaysucks hashtag needs to be thrown — Saurus-X | 私は寿司を愛 🍣 (@XSaurus) January 8, 2018

Monday is far more scared of you than you are of it. It’s like a spider. THE DAY OF THE SPIDERS. Actually that sounds really scary. Forget we said anything. — innocent drinks (@innocent) January 8, 2018

I wish there was a 3 day weekend every week.. Saturday, Sunday, and Funday.. #MondaySucks — Jreedsy (@Jreedsy) January 7, 2018

you know that the day will go well when it’s still 10 and you’ve already spilt coffee all over your laptop, yeah, just great. Why are Mondays so hard? #MondayMorning #morecoffee #Mondaysucks — Aphrodite (@Tsaballa) January 8, 2018

