This story of a Haryana farmer marrying a rape survivor and helping her study law is the best thing you will read today

Rape remains a global crisis and with the social stigma attached to it, it makes the life of a victim extremely difficult, and perhaps this is the biggest reasons many victims lose their way from becoming survivors. Ironically, not the attacker but the victim bears the brunt of shaming, and largely in many parts of the world, it is believed that the victim has lost respect and pride. However, there are few who – with their actions – are trying to fight the stigma. And one farmer from Haryana has done exactly so by marrying a rape victim.

Setting examples for many, 30-year-old farmer from Haryana’s Jind district, Jitender Chhatar married a gangrape victim and is also helping her to fight the legal battle bringing justice. “Jitender had married the girl in December 2015 and has been living happily ever since. The girl’s parents had approached Jitender’s family for marriage and they readily agreed,” reported India Times.

Often it is seen that the victim and her family are outcasted and are insulted, so much they are treated as untouchables. But Chhatar and his family are certainly not of that kind. In fact, Chhatar has also helped his wife to enroll at a law school to receive a degree. “She can join the judicial services or as a lawyer can help other rape survivors. We have already started a platform called, Youth Against Rapes,” Chhatar has said in July, the report added.

Hardship for the couple has not ended as the offenders continue to blackmail her and even filed false cases against her husband, but the survivor knows she is not alone in the fight. “Since the day we got engaged, except for discussion with a lawyer or in court we don’t talk about my case much. I and my family owe a lot to Jitender as part from fighting off the taboo, he is also facing the ire of the accused who try to frame him in false cases,” she said.

While much as to be done for stringent punishment for rapists, there’s a lot needed to be done for the survivors too. Giving them an opportunity to get back to life with respect is just a beginning.

