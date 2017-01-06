Harsha Bhogle has something to say about MS Dhoni’s retirement and you don’t want to miss it

Harsha Bhogle’s post on MS Dhoni has gone viral Harsha Bhogle’s post on MS Dhoni has gone viral

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has retired from captaincy of limited overs matches and everyone has something to say about it. Players – Indian and International – took to social media to wish him the best and tell him that he’ll be missed. While everyone shared their thoughts, how could commentator Harsha Bhogle be left behind. “All things considered though, Dhoni has taken the right decision. Over the last year, this had become Kohli’s team,” read one of his tweets as the decision was announced.

Later, he took to Facebook to share an old article he had written when Dhoni had retired from captaincy of Test matches in 2014. “An article I wrote when Dhoni retired from test cricket. Relevant still!” he wrote.

In the article, he shares an anecdote about how he had with the cricketer during which he washed his plate and even volunteered to do it for others. He also mentions the time when Dhoni lead team Indian to win the first world T20 but allowed it to be “Sachin Tendulkar’s moment” even if it was “his evening”.

“The sign of a confident man. He made a statement by not being there. I don’t know if that is cool today but he rose in my eyes. I tell the story because it helps us understand the person and therefore, what he has just done,” he wrote.

He also talks about how we might never know who Dhoni really is because of his demeanour on and off the field. “I won’t be surprised if he just walks away from the game and never comes back,” he remembered saying to a colleague.

Read the full post here.

His post has gone viral with over 4,900 shares and 16,000 likes at the time of writing.

