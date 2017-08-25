Harbhajan Singh, Rohit Sharma crack jokes after Yuvraj Singh flaunts his bare body on Instagram

Their friendly banter will make you go LOL-ing! (Source: Instagram/File Photo) Their friendly banter will make you go LOL-ing! (Source: Instagram/File Photo)

Cricketers have often been seen teasing each other on social media platforms, whether it is for their dressing sense or just a selfie. Recently, something similar happened when Yuvraj Singh uploaded a photo on Instagram. Flaunting his bare body, the cricketer shared a photo of his torso on the photo sharing networking platform and captioned it: “Mood 👊🏽👨🏻!”

While his followers poured in their bag of likes and mixed reactions, his fellow cricketers couldn’t stop themselves from poking fun at him. It seems Harbhajan Singh and Rohit Sharma were all set to pull his leg as soon as they came across the picture. While Singh commented, “Sallu bhai 😂😜🙊🙈,” Sharma wrote: “@yuvisofficial please define what you mean when you say ‘Mood’ because it’s not very clear 😵.” His followers were amused to see the friendly banter among the band of boys and couldn’t stop laughing.

Check out his picture on Instagram here.

Here’s a screenshot of Bhajji’s comment on his photo:

Also, read what Sharma wrote on his picture here:

That’s not all. A lot of his other fans showered him with compliments for sharing the picture, while others said he should get fit soon! “King Yuvi your eyes are looking more confident!!” one user wrote, and another one posted: “Yuvi u r my hero…I want to back again indian team,,As a king bcz Indian team deserve you.” “More weight training more running cycling swimming more sleeping.. more living happy.. fitness like a lion,” one of his followers commented.

