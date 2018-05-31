Follow Us:
Thursday, May 31, 2018
Self-drive road trips now easier than ever Sponsored

Self-drive road trips now easier than ever
Latest News

Here’s how Harbhajan Singh easily ‘burnt’ 1500 calories in a day!

While most celebs are flaunting their amazing level of fitness by sharing difficult workout videos, ace Indian bowler Harbhajan Singh found a rather unusual way to “burn calories”. Well, to be fair, it was not for the fitness campaign, but his punny tweet took Twitterati on a joy ride.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 31, 2018 1:34:21 pm
Harbharjan Singh, Harbharjan Singh burnt samosa, fitness challenge, Harbharjan Singh fitness challenge, Harbharjan Singh burning calories, Harbharjan Singh funny tweets, viral news, sports enws, indian express Harbhajan Singh’s quirky way of burning 1500 calories fast, left Twitterati in splits. (Source: Harbhajan Singh/ Instgram)
Related News

Fitness challenge initiated by Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore has gripped people on social media. From citizens to celebrities, people have been joining the ‘#HumFitTohIndiaFit’ campaign and the videos and photos posted online have created a buzz. And while most celebs are flaunting their amazing level of fitness by sharing difficult workout videos, ace Indian bowler Harbhajan Singh found a rather unusual way to “burn calories”. Well, to be fair, it was not for the fitness campaign, but his punny tweet that took Twitterati on a joy ride.

ALSO READ | #FuelChallenge: This photo of a unique protest in Kerala against fuel price hike is going viral

ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone takes up #FitnessChallenge but gets trolled for sharing old video

Sharing a photo on Twitter, the cricketer wrote, “Burnt 1500 calories today”, while one may think it would be some rigorous exercise, it was nothing but a plate full of burnt samosas!

While he did not divulge as to how exactly he managed to burn those calories, it led to a laughter riot on Twitter. Soon a few users on the micro-blogging site were quick to draw connection of his post with the ongoing #FitnessChallenge, while some found this opportunity to poke fun at defeated IPL teams. “Those 7 are the rest IPL teams,” quipped an user, commenting on Singh’s post as he was part of the winning Chennai Super Kings. “What the hell yaar what do you mean burnt you fucking cremated these samosas,” remarked another.

Sample these:

What do you think about Singh’s method of burning calories? Tell us in comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now