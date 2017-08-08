Latest News

Twitterati say ‘Happy Raksha Bandhan’ after Stark kids reunite in the latest Game of Thrones episode

While earlier it was Sansa and Jon Snow (who everybody, including himself, believe is Ned Stark's son out of wedlock) who reunited, following which Bran 'Three-eyed raven' Stark reached Winterfell and now, in 'Spoils of ar' the latest offing of GoT, Arya finally reached back home.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:August 8, 2017 10:30 am
game of thrones, game of thrones starks reunion, game of thrones rakhi, got rakhi starks reunion funny tweets, game of thrones starks reunion funny tweets, game of thrones stark kids funny tweets, game of thrones celebrate raksha bandhan, indian express, indian express news GoT fans closer home have termed this a Rakhi special episode. (Source: @Rajatmehraja/Twitter)
Related News

Indians across the world on August 7 celebrated Raksha Bandhan, the festival that commemorates the beautiful bond that brothers and sisters share. Women tied rakhis on their brothers’ hands and they, in return, showered their sisters with gifts. While the festival esures a reunion of the siblings, this time, it seems, Indians weren’t the only ones celebrating. A quick look through the ever vigilant Internet, and you would know that everybody’s favourite fantasy-drama series Game of Thrones celebrated Raksha Bandhan in their own way.

Still didn’t get it? Well, unless you have been living under a rock or at a place with absolutely no Internet connectivity, you would know that the latest episode of Game of Thrones’ season 7 saw the reunion of the Stark kids (except for Rob and Rickon, obviously). And GoT fans closer home have termed it a Rakhi special episode on social media especially on Twitter, for the very reason and we just cannot agree more!

While earlier it was Sansa and Jon Snow (who everybody, including himself, believe is Ned Stark’s son out of wedlock) who reunited, following which Bran ‘Three-eyed raven’ Stark reached Winterfell and now, in ‘Spoils of ar’ the latest offing of GoT, Arya finally reached back home. No wonder, the first thing that many Indian Game of Thrones’ fans could think of, was how the reunion was perfectly timed for Raksha Bandhan.

Check out some of the reactions this ‘Rakhi special’ GoT episode resulted in on the micro-blogging site.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Aug 08: Latest News