‘Happy’ Propose Day 2017: 12 tweets you should read if you’re single

It’s Valentine’s Week with all the Hug Day, Rose Day, Chocolate Day and more in line. And if you don’t have a partner, all these days might irritate you a little because they’re nothing more than Tuesday – Wednesday – Thursday for you. Of course, there are people who find this week meaningless despite having someone in their lives, but essentially, it’s meant for those “madly” in love.

Well, it’s Day 2 of the V-Week, which means it’s Propose Day, and if you are not among those popping the question today, you’re possibly leading your life as just another day or drowning yourself in pity wishing you had someone to propose something to. The ‘less fortunate’ ones took to Twitter to share their woes; some in the form of humour and others, rather straight.

READ, IF YOU’RE IN LOVE OR LOOKING FOR CHEESY LINES | Happy Propose Day 2017: SMS, Facebook Status, WhatsApp Messages for Boyfriend and Girlfriend

But hey, you could also break the conventions and celebrate the day by proposing something to your parents, friends, other loved ones! After all, the week is to celebrate love and relationships.

Meanwhile, we collected 12 tweets by singles that singles would relate to.

1)

Couples : OMG! <3 today it’s propose day !!

Singles : hey bhagwan ab toh jeene ka purpose de !!#valentineweek — Murtaza Slatewala (@iammurtaz) February 8, 2017

2)

2 min of silence for all who thinks by RTing her all tweets, he will get proposal on #proposeday#valentineweek — Chai~Sutta (@chai_suttaa) February 8, 2017

3)

4)

#ProposeDay Today I propose that there may be no other such days which cause embarrassment to so many becharas around the globe. — Lost in the woods (@jonitesara) February 8, 2017

5)

6)

Happy wala Propose Day Folks ❤😍😘

koi toh propose krdo aaj toh ya me nhi Bajrang Dal join krlu . ❤🔫🔫🔫🔫🔫#Oreo😂😂 — Ashutosh Raja™♛ (@KiNgVickeyRaja) February 8, 2017

7)

Na jane kaise log propose day mana lete hain. Humse toh photographer ko pose tk ni diya jata.@SarcasmHubb — Raja Mittal (@aww_raja) February 8, 2017

8)

Un Sabhi logon ko bhi ‘Happy propose day’ Jo pichle 10 saal se ladkiyon ko propose kar kar ke iss din apni izzat ka kejriwal karwa rahe hain — Jokesknockout (@jokesknockout) February 8, 2017

9)

10)

[Propose Day] [Boy gets on the knees]

GIRL: OMG I can’t believe..OMG OMG

Boy [kneels, pays namaaz, gets up]: Appi aap kuch kah rhi thi… — Drunk BATMAN (@Caped_Humor) February 8, 2017

11)

Propose day pe propose milna toh dur, humko to ab company k SMS bhi nahi aate,

” Main Munni, mujhse baat karein ₹15/min. “ — Suryadip Karmakar (@suryadipk9) February 8, 2017

12)

“JUST FRIEND” is the new “NO”. #ProposeDay — Vinay pandey (@Vnaypandey27) February 8, 2017

