Happy Navratri 2017: These 10 funny tweets on Navratri will leave you LOL-ing

From hilarious Garba videos to dilemma of non-veg lovers during Navratri, these desi tweets capture the current festive mood and people's excitement for the nine-day festival.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:September 22, 2017 8:12 am
navratri, navratri 2017, celebrating Navratri, navratri wishes, navratri tweets, funny news, 9 Colour Dress to Wear This Navratri, नवरात्रि 2017, navratri festival, navratri colours, nine colours of navratri, colours of navratri, navratri special, navratri significance, deepika padukone, kareena kapoor khan, aishwarya rai bachchan, bollywood fashion, celeb fashion, designer saris, designer sarees, designer lehenga, Indian express, Indian express news These funny Navratri tweets will leave you in splits! (Source: Tweets)
The nine days of Navratri is more than vrat (fasting) and solemn prayers. The festive season has begun and people are all excited to celebrate it with full fanfare. One of the biggest festivals in India, people across the country gripped in Navratri fever. With colourful rangolis, new dresses to wear, its also about dancing to the beats of dhol and folk songs. And if you are looking for some new dance choreography this season then make sure you check out the Chaplin and Mr. Bean-style Garba this season.

As the festival started on September 21, the excitement has spilled over to social media, and Tweeple are all excited about the grand festival celebrated to worship Goddess Durga in her nine avatars. Twitter is flooded with greetings and devotional messages for the festival, but there are a bunch of people who are tickling funny bone with hilarious memes and gifs.

Check out these funny Navratri tweets that will leave you in splits:

Rain, or no rain, there’s no stopping people from doing Garba! With the amount of rain, people acroos the country is witnessing, surely this is a good option.

 

When every year ’90s hit singer is back!

 

Non-veg lovers before Navratri…

 

Move aside GOT, Dandiya is coming!

 

Have you every wondered, how the goddess arrives?

 

When its the best or nothing!

 

Can you relate to this?

 

Gujarat and Navratri celebrations!

 

LOL!

 

When it’s all about dressing up

What’s your aspect of Navratri celebrations? Tell us in comments below.

    Sep 22: Latest News