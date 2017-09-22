Happy Navratri 2017: These 10 funny tweets on Navratri will leave you LOL-ing

These funny Navratri tweets will leave you in splits! (Source: Tweets) These funny Navratri tweets will leave you in splits! (Source: Tweets)

The nine days of Navratri is more than vrat (fasting) and solemn prayers. The festive season has begun and people are all excited to celebrate it with full fanfare. One of the biggest festivals in India, people across the country gripped in Navratri fever. With colourful rangolis, new dresses to wear, its also about dancing to the beats of dhol and folk songs. And if you are looking for some new dance choreography this season then make sure you check out the Chaplin and Mr. Bean-style Garba this season.

As the festival started on September 21, the excitement has spilled over to social media, and Tweeple are all excited about the grand festival celebrated to worship Goddess Durga in her nine avatars. Twitter is flooded with greetings and devotional messages for the festival, but there are a bunch of people who are tickling funny bone with hilarious memes and gifs.

Check out these funny Navratri tweets that will leave you in splits:

Rain, or no rain, there’s no stopping people from doing Garba! With the amount of rain, people acroos the country is witnessing, surely this is a good option.

This Navratri we have to wear rain coat 😂😂😂😂😂#MumbaiRains 🌨️🌩️🌂☔️ pic.twitter.com/IDCPPVrCAS — 🥂 Naughty Swati ❤️ (@Swati__Shah) September 20, 2017

When every year ’90s hit singer is back!

When Falguni Pathak performs live during navratri every year…. pic.twitter.com/epQyFFqDIn — Babuji (@TulsidasParekh) September 19, 2017

Non-veg lovers before Navratri…

Waiter writing down my order for chicken before Navratri starts pic.twitter.com/ZAdY6FR1vx — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) September 20, 2017

Move aside GOT, Dandiya is coming!

Have you every wondered, how the goddess arrives?

Mata Ji booking flight tickets to India for Navratri Celebration. pic.twitter.com/2TV73l3lWR — Deputy (@JhoothaChal) September 20, 2017

When its the best or nothing!

Can you relate to this?

Finally Navratri is here.. pic.twitter.com/3Q5120xfbl — Papa ka Para (@ChomuChikna) September 21, 2017

Gujarat and Navratri celebrations!

Police ne tume charo taraf se gher liya hai. Gujarati chor: chlo fir garba khelte hai.#Happynavratri — prayag sonar (@prayag_sonar) September 21, 2017

LOL!

This guy is serious about #Navratri 😹😹 pic.twitter.com/xb4BAPoG3F — Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) September 21, 2017

When it’s all about dressing up

Pic1 – Gujrati girls on normal days

Pic2 – Gujrati girls during navratri. pic.twitter.com/f6Bq7slFGq — Mask (@Mr_LoLwa) September 21, 2017

What’s your aspect of Navratri celebrations? Tell us in comments below.

