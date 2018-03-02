Happy Holi 2018: UP Police’s stand against hooliganism with this Lathmar Holi reference is on point

The iconic ritual of Lathmar Holi where women of Barsana ‘beat’ men from Nandagaon signifies the age-old tradition of Gopiyas taking charge of shooing away unruly men bothering them. (Source: Express photo by Pawan Sharma) The iconic ritual of Lathmar Holi where women of Barsana ‘beat’ men from Nandagaon signifies the age-old tradition of Gopiyas taking charge of shooing away unruly men bothering them. (Source: Express photo by Pawan Sharma)

Holi is a festival of colours and is celebrated with full fervour not just in India but across Nepal and Pakistan as well. While smearing each other in vibrant colours form a huge part of the enjoyment, gorging on sumptuous snacks and drinking thandai laced with bhang is equally important. Another aspect that has unfortunately become a part of the festival is hooliganism and there has been a huge debate online about the same. Do a Google search and you will come across many stories of shameful incidents, especially in North India. Looks like the UP Police is in no mood to let away such crimes or offenders get away.

Taking to Twitter on Holi, Rahul Srivastav, the Public Relations officer, director general of police (DGP) headquarters, made an important point by sharing a photo of Lathmar Holi. The iconic ritual where women of Barsana ‘beat’ men from Nandagaon, signifies the age-old tradition of Gopiyas taking charge of shooing away unruly men bothering them. Sharing the photo with a strong message of #HolinotHooliganism, Srivastav wrote, “Bura na kehna, bura na karna, bura na sehna (Don’t say bad, don’t do bad, don’t tolerate bad.”)

The UP cop isn’t the only one making sure that the law enforcement officials will not tolerate any wrongdoing just because it’s Holi. Urging people to celebrate the festival of colours responsibly, the Uttar Pradesh Police shared a small clip online to remind people Holi is supposed to be enjoyed by all and shouldn’t become a problem.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd