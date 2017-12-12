Happy birthday, Rajinikanth: We LOVE these Thalaivar jokes that just reaffirm that no one beats the Superstar

What better way to celebrate Rajinikanth’s birthday than re-establishing his superstardom with these Thalaivar jokes. (Source: File Photo) What better way to celebrate Rajinikanth’s birthday than re-establishing his superstardom with these Thalaivar jokes. (Source: File Photo)

There are actors, there are stars and then there is Rajinikanth. His iconic status is well-known and his screen presence needs no retelling. The journey of the Tamil actor from working at the Bangalore Transport Service as a bus conductor to becoming one of the most successful stars around the world is unbelievable. The Superstar (and, yes, it’s a capital S for him), who has acted in over 150 films, has a staggering fan following and a daunting larger than life persona. He has his own inimitable style of wearing a pair of shades or lighting the cigarette and fans believe there is nothing Rajinikanth cannot do, albeit in jest. This has prompted several jokes about the actor over the years.

As the actor turns 67 today (December 12), we list out some of the most famous Rajinikanth or Thalaivar jokes that have tickled our funny bone in the past years. Much to the delight to his fans, the second poster of his latest film, Kaala was also released on his birthday.

Whether it was the time when ransomware cyber attack had taken place, when the joke was “Rajinikanth’s computer was invaded by #Ransomware virus. Hackers are now requesting Rajnikanth to release the viruses!” or when his film Kabali was scheduled to release last year, fans have always fallen back on making some hilarious Rajinikanth jokes.

Here are some instances.

Rajinikanth’s computer was invaded by #Ransomware virus… Hackers are now requesting Rajnikanth to release the viruses!#whatsapp #jokes — Vipinn Peter (@VipinnPeter) May 18, 2017

Today will be the preview shows for Kabali.

After which Rajinikanth will give ratings to all film critics. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) July 21, 2016

When Rajinikanth goes to the bank to deposit money,the banks need to show him their ID….😂 #DeMonetisationDisaster — Shalini Sharma (@Shalini_jazz) January 1, 2017

Rajinikanth is going to withdraw cash tomorrow, Banks have already started queuing up in front of his house.#Demonetization #BlackMoney — Maanvir (@MaanvirMinhas) November 13, 2016

Rajinikanth once went out to Switzerland and had accidentally left the money-bag … and then they are placed in Swiss banks! — Zihadur Rahman (@rahman_zihadur) July 14, 2015

Swiss banks open their accounts with rajinikanth. — Yo Yo Funny Sing (@YoYoFunnySing) June 18, 2011

A friend bought #Kabali tickets forgetting he was to get married on the same day. Wants to know if someone is interested in getting married😀 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) July 22, 2016

#ATMJokes #rajinikanth #jokes ATM’s waiting for Rajinkanth to enter the PIN to deliver new notes — Radhamanalan (@happymaan) November 12, 2016

Only Rajinikanth can judge a book by it’s cover… #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth — Hyderabadi 🔩 (@iamnavamohan) December 12, 2017

OK here’s one – Rajinikanth doesn’t pay attention, attention pays him — Robyn Vinter (@RobynVinter) August 4, 2015

