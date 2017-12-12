Devalued Degree

Happy birthday, Rajinikanth: We LOVE these Thalaivar jokes that just reaffirm that no one beats the Superstar

Rajinikanth has his own inimitable style of wearing a pair of shades or lighting the cigarette and fans believe there is nothing Rajinikanth cannot do, albeit in jest. On the actor's birthday, we list out some of the most famous Rajinikanth or Thalaivar jokes that have tickled our funny bones in the past years.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 12, 2017 1:52 pm
Rajinikanth, Rajinikanth birthday, Rajinikanth jokes, Rajinikanth on Twitter, Rajinikanth latest film, Rajinikanth famous jokes, indian express, indian express news What better way to celebrate Rajinikanth’s birthday than re-establishing his superstardom with these Thalaivar jokes. (Source: File Photo)
There are actors, there are stars and then there is Rajinikanth. His iconic status is well-known and his screen presence needs no retelling. The journey of the Tamil actor from working at the Bangalore Transport Service as a bus conductor to becoming one of the most successful stars around the world is unbelievable. The Superstar (and, yes, it’s a capital S for him), who has acted in over 150 films, has a staggering fan following and a daunting larger than life persona. He has his own inimitable style of wearing a pair of shades or lighting the cigarette and fans believe there is nothing Rajinikanth cannot do, albeit in jest. This has prompted several jokes about the actor over the years.

As the actor turns 67 today (December 12), we list out some of the most famous Rajinikanth or Thalaivar jokes that have tickled our funny bone in the past years. Much to the delight to his fans, the second poster of his latest film, Kaala was also released on his birthday.

Whether it was the time when ransomware cyber attack had taken place, when the joke was “Rajinikanth’s computer was invaded by #Ransomware virus. Hackers are now requesting Rajnikanth to release the viruses!” or when his film Kabali was scheduled to release last year, fans have always fallen back on making some hilarious Rajinikanth jokes.

Here are some instances.

