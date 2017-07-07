Happy Birthday, MS Dhoni: Some of the funniest tweets celebrating Captain Cool and his brilliance

(Source: File Photo) (Source: File Photo)

Known for being the Captain Cool, his phenomenal helicopter shots, Mahendra Singh Dhoni celebrates his 36th birthday on July 7. Indians across the world — whether fans of cricket or not — have loved Dhoni for his composed demeanour on the field and many have often taken to social media to celebrate the skipper and his successful record as a captain. Born in 1981, Dhoni belongs to Ranchi and made his international debut in 2004 and went on to lead the India cricket team for almost a decade. As his friends and colleagues from the field and off it took to celebrating his birthday, we present you some of the funniest posts from the micro-blogging site that celebrates the man and his brilliance.

MSD : More addictive drug than LSD. #HappyBirthdayMSD — V. (@iLazyLad) July 6, 2017

Hot singles in your areas have been converted into doubles by MS Dhoni. — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) March 28, 2016

Not matter what the situation is, MS Dhoni is always positive. I hope he never goes for HIV test. — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) October 11, 2015

If Indian cricket captains are ranked, the ranking will be

1.Mahendra Singh Dhoni

2. M S Dhoni

3. Dhoni

4. Mahi

5.Thala#ThankYouDhoni — Prabhas fan (@pavan1230) January 4, 2017

Whenever MSD enters the field. ?? pic.twitter.com/1RAWQkEiKm — Teetotaler Bewda (@AiyyashBilla_) June 4, 2017

Yuvraj Singh is the weakest link of Indian team – Bangladesh team They can’t say MS Dhoni obviously because #INDvBANpic.twitter.com/u1xmtdHXZ4 — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) June 15, 2017

The only Indian cricket team captain to win all three ICC trophies — World T20, ICC ChampionsTrophy and 50-over World Cup — Dhoni is also one of the most succesful skippers in the Indian Premier League. He lead Chennai Super Kings into six finals and and won the IPL two times. He played with the Rising Pune Supergiant, which also went into the final where it lost to Mumbai Indians.

Dhoni has not just been a brilliant cricketer, he is also a doting father to his adorable daughter Ziva and got married to the love of his life Sakshi Rawat. Dhoni has clearly been a motor-head and is known for his love for motor-bikes. He was conferred with the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel by the Indian Terrotorial Army on November 1, 2011.

