Happy Birthday, MS Dhoni: Some of the funniest tweets celebrating Captain Cool and his brilliance

Happy birthday, Mahendra Singh Dhoni: As Dhoni's friends and colleagues from the field and off it took to celebrating his birthday, we present you some of the funniest posts from the micro-blogging site that celebrates the man and his brilliance.

Known for being the Captain Cool, his phenomenal helicopter shots, Mahendra Singh Dhoni celebrates his 36th birthday on July 7. Indians across the world — whether fans of cricket or not — have loved Dhoni for his composed demeanour on the field and many have often taken to social media to celebrate the skipper and his successful record as a captain. Born in 1981, Dhoni belongs to Ranchi and made his international debut in 2004 and went on to lead the India cricket team for almost a decade. As his friends and colleagues from the field and off it took to celebrating his birthday, we present you some of the funniest posts from the micro-blogging site that celebrates the man and his brilliance.

The only Indian cricket team captain to win all three ICC trophies — World T20, ICC ChampionsTrophy and 50-over World Cup — Dhoni is also one of the most succesful skippers in the Indian Premier League. He lead Chennai Super Kings into six finals and and won the IPL two times. He played with the Rising Pune Supergiant, which also went into the final where it lost to Mumbai Indians.

Dhoni has not just been a brilliant cricketer, he is also a doting father to his adorable daughter Ziva and got married to the love of his life Sakshi Rawat. Dhoni has clearly been a motor-head and is known for his love for motor-bikes. He was conferred with the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel by the Indian Terrotorial Army on November 1, 2011.

