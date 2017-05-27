Happy Birthday AbRam Khan: Twitterati can’t stop sharing cute pictures of Shah Rukh Khan’s 4-year-old son

AbRam and Shah Rukh Khan’s cute pictures. (Source: Twitter) AbRam and Shah Rukh Khan’s cute pictures. (Source: Twitter)

If Shah Rukh Khan is the King of Bollywood, AbRam Khan is the prince of all hearts. The youngest child of the 51-year-old superstar is already the heartbeat of millions across the nation. From his cute pout to his playful banter — his adorable gestures have stolen the limelight from his daddy. Just as he turns four today (May 27), Twitter has been buzzing with birthday wishes and endearing pictures of the little munchkin.

ALSO READ | This is the girl that everyone’s obsessing over in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pune selfie

The father-son duo have created umpteen unforgettable memories together. Remember their fun on the cricket grounds, their visit to the Golden Temple in Amritsar, their twin tattoos or their aadab on the occasion of Eid? With so many lovely pictures floating around on social media, it’s difficult to stop yourself from having an “awww” moment. Twitterati couldn’t stop posting photos and videos of the duo. Take a look:

ALSO READ | Shah Rukh Khan’s fan said he’ll bunk classes to watch Raees; this is what the star told him

These birthday special tweets are a treat to watch:

“AbRam is the SUN in my life. My family says that he is like me.” ~ Shah Rukh Khan Happy Birthday AbRam Khanpic.twitter.com/iPQf7fGsOa — Javed (@JoySRKian) May 27, 2017

Happy Birthday AbRam Khan. This Is VeRY cute pic.twitter.com/4fF3GAhyHY — Happy BDAY ABRAM 👈 (@iammou_srkian) May 27, 2017

Such a beautiful soul, just like his papa 😘 Happy Birthday AbRam Khan pic.twitter.com/IHPfqoMffr — Samina✨ (@SRKsSamina) May 27, 2017

@iamsrk You both mean so much to me ❤ I loved you since I can remember & now I love the lil one just as much 😘 Happy Birthday AbRam Khan ✨ pic.twitter.com/6q42PAz4nw — Samina✨ (@SRKsSamina) May 27, 2017

Cute king @iamsrk & Abram Happy Birthday AbRam Khan pic.twitter.com/sbMrvpHTol — SuMoNkHaN (@sumonkh29srk) May 27, 2017

The cutest Dad-Son Duo 😍😍 Happy Birthday AbRam Khan pic.twitter.com/J0G5WFBsWY — aftaß (@brainChod_) May 27, 2017

Happy birthday abram khan allah tumhe humesha khush or healthy rakhe @iamsrk @gaurikhan you have best parents😊😊 pic.twitter.com/H63U19ZRVa — Fakiha Bi (@fakihabi7) May 26, 2017

Happy Birthday AbRam Khan 🎂🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉

Love you my little prince 😙😙😙😙😍😍😍😍💞💕 pic.twitter.com/0Qxtzsk8Vy — EliShah❤AbRam’sDay❤ (@iamElishaSrb) May 27, 2017

AbRam turns 4 today ❤ Happy Birthday AbRam Khan pic.twitter.com/vqhXRlffht — 💫 (@TasnimPorijol13) May 27, 2017

Remember this picture? Now we know when it was clicked 😉 while shooting the Samundar Ke Saath Kabaddi (DZ) scene! Happy Birthday AbRam Khan pic.twitter.com/j6GcHdPPlS — SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) May 27, 2017

Wen abruuuu was toooooo small

😍😍 Happy Birthday AbRam Khan pic.twitter.com/QbXwOoEDUO — Mohona🌸 (@SRKxChashmish) May 27, 2017

RT IF YOU ARE ONLINE and start tweeting with ” Happy Birthday AbRam Khan ” | @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/smFgVqrW3s — VINAY (@SRKFanship) May 27, 2017

AbRam’s Stardom 🙏🙏🙏Happy Birthday AbRam Khan no wonder he’s giving an autograph already 😂😂😘🎂 pic.twitter.com/YIgKA8q9RG — GirlwithADragonTatto (@InSRKsHEART) May 27, 2017

“No photos please!!” Our lil Prince always has his eye on the cameras 😂 Today I hope he is allowing pics @iamsrk 🙊 Happy Birthday AbRam Khan pic.twitter.com/N0IWs6CILq — Samina✨ (@SRKsSamina) May 27, 2017

These two are my happiness 😘😘

Happy Birthday AbRam Khan pic.twitter.com/NqEwviWapu — ShAh Ki GiRlFrIeNd (@Srks_Sana) May 27, 2017

@iamsrk Perfect Family Pic 😍😍😍

Happy Birthday AbRam Khan pic.twitter.com/rOPTxwWMkb — 🌠#HBD Lil King 🌠 (@MskSharukh) May 27, 2017

Looking at all the hype on social media networking sites, even SRK couldn’t control his happiness. Expressing joy, he wrote: “I felt that only parents know how to love their child…the overwhelming msgs for AbRam make me realise u all lov him so much too. Grateful.”

I felt that only parents know how to love their child…the overwhelming msgs for AbRam make me realise u all lov him so much too. Grateful. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 27, 2017

These pictures will definitely make your day!

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd