Happy Birthday AbRam Khan: Twitterati can’t stop sharing cute pictures of Shah Rukh Khan’s 4-year-old son

On Abram's fourth birthday, Twitter has been buzzing with adorable photos and videos of his memorable moments with Shah Rukh Khan.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 27, 2017 6:51 pm
abram khan birthday, abram shah rukh, abram srk, abram srk pics, abram srk videos, abram khan, abram khan cute photos, abram khan pics, srk pics, srk photos, Shah rukh khan, shah rukh son, shah rukh abram pictures, shah rukh with AbRam, Shahrukh khan AbRam, shah rukh khan son, shah rukh with sons, shah rukh khan instagram, shah rukh khan instagram pictures, shah rukh khan instagram posts, AbRam pictures, shah rukh khan family, shahrukh khan family pictures, shah rukh khan cute photos, shah rukh khan news, shahrukh khan news, bollywood news, entertainment news, indian express, indian express news AbRam and Shah Rukh Khan’s cute pictures. (Source: Twitter)

If Shah Rukh Khan is the King of Bollywood, AbRam Khan is the prince of all hearts. The youngest child of the 51-year-old superstar is already the heartbeat of millions across the nation. From his cute pout to his playful banter — his adorable gestures have stolen the limelight from his daddy. Just as he turns four today (May 27), Twitter has been buzzing with birthday wishes and endearing pictures of the little munchkin.

The father-son duo have created umpteen unforgettable memories together. Remember their fun on the cricket grounds, their visit to the Golden Temple in Amritsar, their twin tattoos or their aadab on the occasion of Eid? With so many lovely pictures floating around on social media, it’s difficult to stop yourself from having an “awww” moment. Twitterati couldn’t stop posting photos and videos of the duo. Take a look:

These birthday special tweets are a treat to watch:

Looking at all the hype on social media networking sites, even SRK couldn’t control his happiness. Expressing joy, he wrote: “I felt that only parents know how to love their child…the overwhelming msgs for AbRam make me realise u all lov him so much too. Grateful.”

These pictures will definitely make your day!

