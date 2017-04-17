This scene from the Half Girlfriend trailer has been turned into a meme and it’s hilarious

Twitter users were quick to spot the scene and in no time, made it into an absolutely relatable hilarious meme! (Source: Sand-D Singh/Twitter) Twitter users were quick to spot the scene and in no time, made it into an absolutely relatable hilarious meme! (Source: Sand-D Singh/Twitter)

Ever since the Arjun Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Half Girlfriend’s official trailer was released, people on social media have left no stone unturned to make their displeasure obvious. Inspired by author Chetan Bhagat’s book of the same name, the movie has Arjun as Madhav Jha, a small-town guy who falls in love with Riya Somani, a rich girl from the city, played by Shraddha. One of the scenes from the trailer shows Arjun saying, “Sir, myself from village area” when he appears for an admission interview. Twitter users were quick to spot the scene and in no time, made it into an absolutely relatable and hilarious meme!

Sample some of the ‘Sir, myself from village area’ memes here.

Criteria for being featured on India’s Got Talent , Indian Idol and Dance India Dance pic.twitter.com/CtDm9RTAEW — nin (@NautankiNinja) April 14, 2017

When a guy from Gurgaon goes for an interview in South Delhi. pic.twitter.com/kIjhuvEAS5 — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 13, 2017

When a rich Gujjar boy takes admission in Amity with dad’s money. pic.twitter.com/UCisnmXh6q — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 13, 2017

When a Delhiite shifts to Bombay. pic.twitter.com/6UHuocQiBd — Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) April 13, 2017

Why should we take you on Roadies? pic.twitter.com/AAL1pdVWtj — Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) April 13, 2017

Boss- ye MSWord nai Excel me banake bhejo

Me- pic.twitter.com/7OlBTxSs4g — Sabudana Khichadi (@Dishasatra) April 13, 2017

*Going to cinema hall to watch an English movie*

*no subtitle are added* Me: pic.twitter.com/FNzeh9oYca — Vinay (@PenNameVin) April 14, 2017

* When my friends asked me to join them to Starbucks.* pic.twitter.com/60CtfU7OU0 — Hunटरर ♂ (@nickhunterr) April 13, 2017

This is not the first time that Bhagat’s book is being adapted on the silver screen; 3 Idiots, 2 States and Kai Po Che are some of the movies that were previously adapted from his books. Half Girlfriend, directed by Mohit Suri, however, began garnering criticism on social media for their stereotypical representation of Biharis and their accent. Twitterati did not mince words in calling out what they thought were shortcomings in the movie and have now decided to take this clip from the trailer and give it a hilarious spin!

