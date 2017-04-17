Latest News

This scene from the Half Girlfriend trailer has been turned into a meme and it’s hilarious

"When a Delhiite shifts to Bombay; 'Sir, myself from village area.'"

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:April 17, 2017 4:54 pm
half girlfriend, half girlfriend movie memes, half girlfriend movie arjun kapoor memes, half girlfriend movie arjun kapoor memes, arjun kapoor memes, sir myself from village area funny memes, indian express, half girlfriend news, indian express trending Twitter users were quick to spot the scene and in no time, made it into an absolutely relatable hilarious meme!

Ever since the Arjun Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Half Girlfriend’s official trailer was released, people on social media have left no stone unturned to make their displeasure obvious. Inspired by author Chetan Bhagat’s book of the same name, the movie has Arjun as Madhav Jha, a small-town guy who falls in love with Riya Somani, a rich girl from the city, played by Shraddha. One of the scenes from the trailer shows Arjun saying, “Sir, myself from village area” when he appears for an admission interview. Twitter users were quick to spot the scene and in no time, made it into an absolutely relatable and hilarious meme!

Sample some of the ‘Sir, myself from village area’ memes here.

This is not the first time that Bhagat’s book is being adapted on the silver screen; 3 Idiots, 2 States and Kai Po Che are some of the movies that were previously adapted from his books. Half Girlfriend, directed by Mohit Suri, however, began garnering criticism on social media for their stereotypical representation of Biharis and their accent. Twitterati did not mince words in calling out what they thought were shortcomings in the movie and have now decided to take this clip from the trailer and give it a hilarious spin!

 

