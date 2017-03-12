Guy pays up Rs 51 for copying joke on Twitter! No kidding!

Well, not a bad way to make money, we say! (Source: File Photo,Twitter) Well, not a bad way to make money, we say! (Source: File Photo,Twitter)

Social media has surely given wings to a lot of people to showcase their creativity and wit. Be it their easy-to-use features or the cost-free element attached to it, people no longer shy away from putting out their thoughts, ideas, or stories on the space. Moreover, with more and more people joining the social networking sites, it doesn’t take time for a talented person to earn widespread popularity. But, many a time, this space also gives rise to plagiarism. People, while sharing memes or stories, often forget or deliberately ignore to give credits to the original creator.

But, not all do that. Some still stick to their morals. And this case, although a bit on the funnier side, proves just that. A guy named Himanshu Khodke tweets a joke on Twitter.

2013 : Please subscribe to our channel 2016 : Hit the bell icon 2021 : Bro ghar ke bahar khada hu, darwaza khol, naya video dikhana hai — himanshu khodke (@HimanshuKhodke) March 7, 2017

Soon, it goes viral with many sharing it across different platforms. While most didn’t credit Khodke, one named Maadhav Saxena did.

Khodke, naturally upset over people sharing his joke without his approval, reached out to Saxena and accused him of copying. Saxena, in return, told him not to make a big deal out of it and offered to pay Rs 51 via PayTM as a compensation.

Khodke agreed and shared his phone number just to check if Saxena really meant it. Much to his surprise, he received a payment of Rs 51 in his Paytm account. Later, Khodke took to Twitter to share the amusing incident.

