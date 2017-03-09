Trending News

Gurmehar Kaur’s response to Randeep Hooda, ‘I didn’t tweet, my hands did’, has set Twitter on fire

Gurmehar Kaur's comeback: While many have lauded her response as a 'taste of their own medicine', others have called it an attempt to 'remain in the spotlight'.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:March 9, 2017 10:16 am
gurmehar kaur, gurmehar kaur randeep hooda, gurmehar kaur du student, gurmehar kaur virender sehwag, gurmehar kaur sehwag randeep hooda, gurmehar kaur twitter randeep hooda, gurmehar kaur abvp du, indian express, indian express news Although Randeep Hooda took to Facebook recently to justify his act of lauding Sehwag’s “I didn’t score two triple centuries, my bat did” tweet, it is his recent statement that has got attention. (Source: File Photo)

As Gurmehar Kaur, daughter of an Indian Army martyr Captain Mandeep Singh spearheaded a social media campaign against the ABVP’s violence in DU recently, ex-cricketer Virender Sehwag and actor Randeep Hooda got embroiled in the issue following their tweets that many accused as having a ‘bullying tone’ to them. Although Hooda took to Facebook recently to justify his act of lauding Sehwag’s “I didn’t score two triple centuries, my bat did” tweet, it is his recent statement that has got people talking, with Kaur herself responding on Twitter to his explanation.

“I didn’t tweet my hands did”, she wrote in response to Hooda’s justification that he should have been careful about his tweet. “It wasn’t gender specific. I was and I am against politicisation of personal opinions. There was an axe to grind and considering the environment in the country vis-a-vis women, in hindsight, I do believe I should have been more careful,” he said.

While many have lauded Kaur’s response as a ‘taste of their own medicine’, others have called it an attempt to ‘remain in the spotlight’.

This was Kaur’s tweet.

 

