Gurmehar Kaur’s response to Randeep Hooda, ‘I didn’t tweet, my hands did’, has set Twitter on fire

Although Randeep Hooda took to Facebook recently to justify his act of lauding Sehwag’s “I didn’t score two triple centuries, my bat did” tweet, it is his recent statement that has got attention. (Source: File Photo) Although Randeep Hooda took to Facebook recently to justify his act of lauding Sehwag’s “I didn’t score two triple centuries, my bat did” tweet, it is his recent statement that has got attention. (Source: File Photo)

As Gurmehar Kaur, daughter of an Indian Army martyr Captain Mandeep Singh spearheaded a social media campaign against the ABVP’s violence in DU recently, ex-cricketer Virender Sehwag and actor Randeep Hooda got embroiled in the issue following their tweets that many accused as having a ‘bullying tone’ to them. Although Hooda took to Facebook recently to justify his act of lauding Sehwag’s “I didn’t score two triple centuries, my bat did” tweet, it is his recent statement that has got people talking, with Kaur herself responding on Twitter to his explanation.

ALSO READ | Virender Sehwag’s tweet on Women’s Day gets mixed reaction on Twitter; some are yet to forgive and forget

“I didn’t tweet my hands did”, she wrote in response to Hooda’s justification that he should have been careful about his tweet. “It wasn’t gender specific. I was and I am against politicisation of personal opinions. There was an axe to grind and considering the environment in the country vis-a-vis women, in hindsight, I do believe I should have been more careful,” he said.

See what else is going viral here

While many have lauded Kaur’s response as a ‘taste of their own medicine’, others have called it an attempt to ‘remain in the spotlight’.

ALSO READ | WATCH: RJ Naved’s message to Gurmehar Kaur and Virender Sehwag is relevant in more ways than one

This was Kaur’s tweet.

“I didn’t tweet my hands did” http://t.co/K5EHmTlJbe — Gurmehar Kaur (@mehartweets) March 8, 2017

Check out some of the reactions her tweet garnered here.

@mehartweets WOW! what a comeback.. seems like she was waiting for this moment BANG ON !! — Amanjot Raheja (@yo_jot) March 8, 2017

@mehartweets My 14 yr old son presented U for women’s day presentation at school. Short animated film. @BDUTT interview immensely helped him — Parveen Naaz (@ikramparveen) March 8, 2017

@mehartweets awwww snap ……..WHAT A REPLY 👏👏 — SANDIPAN MITRA (@SANDIPANMITRA6) March 8, 2017

@mehartweets@xtahzy hahahah a soldies daughter knows hownto hit back!! well done! — Global Citizen (@ShantiseAshanTi) March 8, 2017

@mehartweets yes just like this >> but you played victimhood I salute urr father’s sacrifice

but don’t respect ur stand All d best pic.twitter.com/g3v4Wx86pR — Ramesh Bhavsar 🇮🇳 (@deepforever2009) March 8, 2017

@mehartweets very well playing the victim card now. hats off to you👍Why don’t you officially join politics?your all moves are well planned — Vicky Rum (@vicky_rum) March 8, 2017

@mehartweets or, you can choose to accept the implicit apology gracefully. — Amir Khan (@aamirkhan78) March 8, 2017

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd