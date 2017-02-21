Man offers iPhone 7, five-star dinner, Audi ride for V-Day date on Facebook, receives over 2,000 applications

The man asked on Facebook for Valentine’s Day dates and promised wealthy gifts. (Source: Shakul Gupta/ Facebook) The man asked on Facebook for Valentine’s Day dates and promised wealthy gifts. (Source: Shakul Gupta/ Facebook)

Who doesn’t want a date to go out with on Valentine’s Day, but one would think it would be based on love and fondness. But what if you find yourself single and feel the pressure to be out on a date? Well, if you have money then your are sorted, at least that’s what this story might make you believe. A Gurgaon “entrepreneur” tried to crowdsource dates on Facebook, and yes it worked!. Wondering how? Simply because of ‘good marketing strategy’ — free gifts and perks.

Yes, the man identified as Shakul Gupta announced on social media that the lucky girls would get a ride in his Audi A4 car, a brand new iPhone 7, dinner at Gurgaon’s Oberoi hotel and on an emotional level some “memorable moments”.

Gupta put out a Facebook post on February 11 saying, “Who want to be my Valentine?” Surprisingly, he received an overwhelming response from over 2,000 applicants. Going through so many applications was indeed a herculean task, and as it took so much time that the date finally happened a few days after the V-day. Gupta picked “best five” among them and as promised took them on a date at the hotel and informed on February 17 that he had pulled the task off.

He even shared a few pictures of the ladies enjoying the meal. When many users had doubts about his ‘achievement’, he posted picture of the bill amounting to over Rs. 30,000.

The unusual post received over 15,000 likes and was shared over 500 times. However, the post is no longer available now. While many were surprised by the promises and showing off of wealth, others were aghast.

What do you feel about Gupta’s post, tell us in comments below.

