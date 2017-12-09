Voting before wedding: Bride and groom cast votes in Gujarat Elections before tying knot

A couple reaches polling booth in Bharuch’s Bahumali building to cast their votes before their wedding ceremony during the first phase of Gujarat Elections 2017.(Source: ANI/ Twitter) A couple reaches polling booth in Bharuch’s Bahumali building to cast their votes before their wedding ceremony during the first phase of Gujarat Elections 2017.(Source: ANI/ Twitter)

Time and again we have been reminded of the importance of casting our votes. However, many a time due to prior commitments and important work, many decide to ditch going to the booth and standing in long queues. So, in case you think your work was more important than casting your vote, let this young couple from Gujarat be an inspiration. Yes, a young bride and groom first went to a polling station to vote prior to their wedding ceremony during the first phase of Gujarat elections 2017.

The couple, dressed in their bridal wears, reached the polling booth in the Gujarat’s Bharuch District. Hand-in-hand, before tying the knot, they stepped in to vote surprising many standing in the queue.

“I am about to get married today, but as these are the biggest elections we came here and gave our votes. As an Indian citizen it is our duty and responsibility to vote,” said the groom to news agency ANI.

The beautiful bride, who has not been named in the report was more excited. Dressed in a beautiful yellow-and-red sari, with floral jewellery, she was happy to be able to vote on her wedding day. “This made my wedding day more special,” she added.

However, they were not the only one who came out to vote with an impending wedding in hand. Another bride-to-be Fenny Parekh arrived from her ‘haldi’ ceremony to cast her vote in Surat’s Katargam area.

Both the bride and the couple were lauded on social media for their action.

