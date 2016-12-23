Headstands to expensive suits, 8 Guinness World Records Indians made this year

As the year nears an end, here’s a quick list on what Indians across the world were up to in 2016. As the year nears an end, here’s a quick list on what Indians across the world were up to in 2016.

Indians are known to be a colourful and diverse lot. Be it our cuisines, our different languages, our diverse communities — we love mixing things up, and not only that, we’re a fairly competitive lot too. Be it doing headstands or something on the lines of the most number of candles on a birthday cake, this year Indians – not only across the country – but the world as well, decided to go on a record-breaking spree, with the motto – the more unusual, better! It seems, we don’t fail to prove our eccentricity every opportunity we get, and the numerous feats that we made this year, is enough proof for that.

Here are eight really cool Guinness World Records Indians made.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s controversial monogrammed suit with his name hand-woven into it as gold stripes, found its place in the Guinness Book of World Records in August. He had worn it during US President Barack Obama’s 2015 visit to India, and the suit became the most expensive suit ever to be sold, after a Surat-based diamond merchant Laljibhai Tulsibai Patel bought it for Rs 4.31 crore. Although the transaction was made in the year 2015 itself, it made it to the record book only in 2016.

(Source: File Photo) (Source: File Photo)

Delhi teen Kushagra Tayal secured his place in the Guinness Book of Records after he made the largest plastic cup pyramid in the world – using 57,000 cups! The 22ft long pyramid was made at Thyagaraj Sports Complex in New Delhi. Earlier, the record was held by participants from Mexico, who used 42,395 plastic cups to make a 30ft high pyramid in 2015.

(Source: Express photo by Praveen Khanna) (Source: Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

People of Gujarat’s Surendranagar district made it to the Guinness Book of Records after the largest group of participants performed an umbrella dance. The group of 1,996 participants and they danced on September 6, this year, at the Tarnetar Lok Mela organised by Tarnetar village in the presence of Vijay Rupani, Gujarat’s CM.

(Source: File photo) (Source: File photo)

Hyderabad’s Bathukamma festival made into the prestigious Guinness World Records this year, as the festival with the highest participation of women, precisely 9,292 in number. The festival that was celebrated in October, was celebrated in Telangana’s Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium and even saw tennis star Sania Mirza and badminton star PV Sindhu in attendance. The traditional festival is celebrated annually and sees a large number of women participating each year.

(Source: File Photo) (Source: File Photo)

In November, Bollywood stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Kalki Koechlin joined hundreds of other women to break a Guinness World Record of “most people to hold the abdominal plank position” for 1 minute. Sakshi Malik, freestyle wrestler and Olympic-medallist, also joined the actors at the event. Reportedly, a total of 1,623 women participated.

(Source: Jacquelinef143, Kalki kanmani/Instagram) (Source: Jacquelinef143, Kalki kanmani/Instagram)

A Surat-based hairdresser Sheetal Kalpesh Shah, gave haircuts to 571 people without a break for 24 hours and set the record for the most haircuts in the set time. Previously, the Guinness record was held by a London-based couple who cut the hair of 521 people.

(Source: ANI/YouTube) (Source: ANI/YouTube)

Recently, to mark the 85th birth anniversary of a late Indian spiritual guru, Sri Chinmoy, a group of people in the US arranged a massive vanilla mousse sponge cake in the shape of a rectangle measuring 80.5ft-long and 2ft wide. They then lit 72,585 candles on the cake for about 40 seconds, thus making the record for the most number of candles on a cake. The incident took place at the Sri Chinmoy Centre in New York, in December. The previous record for the most lit candles on a cake was achieved by Mike’s Hard Lemonade in California in April, with a total of 50,151 candles.

(Source: Guinness World Records) (Source: Guinness World Records)

Chennai recently celebrated World Yoga Festival on December 5, and saw 648 people across Chennai performing a sirsasana, or headstand, at the same time, and made the Guinness World Record of the most number of people doing headstands. The record was previously held by 408 Indians, who set the record on International Yoga day on June 6, this year.

(Source: Guinness World Records/Twitter) (Source: Guinness World Records/Twitter)

