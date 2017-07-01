GST launch: After memes and jokes, Twitter flooded with ‘My first GST bill’

People have been sharing photos of their bills be it from their purchases made from big brands or local shops. (source: PTI, Twitter) People have been sharing photos of their bills be it from their purchases made from big brands or local shops. (source: PTI, Twitter)

As the Central government rolled out the Goods and Services Tax (GST) from midnight on Saturday, there has been a lot of buzz across social media platforms. As confusion prevailed, Twitter was flooded with memes and jokes, as people tried their best to understand the new taxation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called the Goods and Services Tax (GST) a “Good and Simple Tax”, however, to common people there is nothing simple about it.

While people are far from getting used to the various slabs under the GST and get their heads straight about which items will be taxed under which bracket, enthusiasm seems to be quite high. Soon after midnight, people have been posting photos of their first bill under GST and expressing an opinion about the significant tax reform. While some remain confused still, others are happy they don’t have to pay a series of additional charges with every item purchased.

Twitter has been flooded with bills — from money receipts of big brands such as McDonald’s to local eateries, users are too excited to share their bill on the micro-blogging site. Few users also highlighted how many shops and restaurants have not yet complied with the GST rollout and are still continuing the old taxation system. While most remain happy with ‘simplified’ taxation, others are angry with the fact that eating out will be pinching their pockets more.

Sample these.

GST ke side effects. Unaffordable idlis pic.twitter.com/1wZCaHjT4h — Shobhaa De (@DeShobhaa) July 1, 2017

A dhaba at Murthal right after midnight and we are told india is not ready for GST (fwd) #IndiaForGST pic.twitter.com/ZeAI16N6ts — Anuj Singhal (@_anujsinghal) July 1, 2017

First #GST bill – and the tax outgo reduces! pic.twitter.com/IAEpreLT29 — Surabhi Upadhyay (@SurabhiUpadhyay) July 1, 2017

My new historical bill after GST.before it was 15%now it is 18% pic.twitter.com/Yq2VJoT7iS — kumar (@aabhiyam) July 1, 2017

@CBEC_India can GST tax be levied on paper bills? I was charged GST tax in @TeaTrailsIndia Banjara Hills, Hyd on paper bill. Pls investigate pic.twitter.com/ch4BEnTXUo — Kshitiz Srivastava (@KshitizSrivstv) July 1, 2017

First Bill containing GST. Let’s move forward to make a new & developed India pic.twitter.com/HgdyS99bVW — Raushan Singh (@lawyerraushan) July 1, 2017

Poor &Midle Class Can’t Even Go2An Avg. Hotel. 18% of GST Is an Organised Loot by @PMOIndia. Rs 39 For a Bill of Rs.215 is Simply Robbery. pic.twitter.com/X8LEaT1si4 — Dr Sravan Dasoju (@sravandasoju) July 1, 2017

My food bill from tonight, for #GSTBill check. 32% ouch! Didn’t want to risk on alcohol pic.twitter.com/UH0HBiMz3Z — Megha Kochhar (@yesyesiamher) July 1, 2017

Kya muje koi btayega ki agar mere bill mai GST add hai to VAT charges q lage hai. pic.twitter.com/MY0NJayF0O — Gopal Pandey (@GopalPa81653432) July 1, 2017

Surprisingly biggies like Mainland China haven’t migrated to GST and received hand written bill. Paid 18% GST on food and service charge pic.twitter.com/wkZ50nceNW — ravi (@ravi_pro) July 1, 2017

Just paid my first bill. State GST plus Centre GST.So confusing & death of chocolate @PIB_India pic.twitter.com/2QkqpUkEix — Chandni A Dabas (@chandniAD) July 1, 2017

Apart from ensuring better compliance, the reform measure will replace a bunch of central and state levies with two taxes –Central GST and state GST. The Prime Minister said the new tax reform will not create problems for the common people. The GST will now pave the way for achieving One Nation – One Tax – One Market goal.

