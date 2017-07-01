Latest News

GST launch: After memes and jokes, Twitter flooded with ‘My first GST bill’

People have been sharing their first bill after the implementation of GST on Twitter. While few are confused and have many questions how they will understand if they have been charged correctly, others are happy with two 'simplified' taxes.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:July 1, 2017 9:04 pm
Goods and Service tax, gst, gst rollout, gst first bills, gst bills on twitter, invoice with gst, gst jokes, gst memes, gst impact, indian express, india news, business news, People have been sharing photos of their bills be it from their purchases made from big brands or local shops. (source: PTI, Twitter)
As the Central government rolled out the Goods and Services Tax (GST) from midnight on Saturday, there has been a lot of buzz across social media platforms. As confusion prevailed, Twitter was flooded with memes and jokes, as people tried their best to understand the new taxation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called the Goods and Services Tax (GST) a “Good and Simple Tax”, however, to common people there is nothing simple about it.

While people are far from getting used to the various slabs under the GST and get their heads straight about which items will be taxed under which bracket, enthusiasm seems to be quite high. Soon after midnight, people have been posting photos of their first bill under GST and expressing an opinion about the significant tax reform. While some remain confused still, others are happy they don’t have to pay a series of additional charges with every item purchased.

Twitter has been flooded with bills — from money receipts of big brands such as McDonald’s to local eateries, users are too excited to share their bill on the micro-blogging site. Few users also highlighted how many shops and restaurants have not yet complied with the GST rollout and are still continuing the old taxation system. While most remain happy with ‘simplified’ taxation, others are angry with the fact that eating out will be pinching their pockets more.

Sample these.

Apart from ensuring better compliance, the reform measure will replace a bunch of central and state levies with two taxes –Central GST and state GST. The Prime Minister said the new tax reform will not create problems for the common people. The GST will now pave the way for achieving One Nation – One Tax – One Market goal.

