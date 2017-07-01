GST rollout’s taxing fallout: It’s raining memes and jokes

Twitter has been flooded with GST memes and jokes since the new taxation was rolled out at midnight. (Source: PTO, Twitter) Twitter has been flooded with GST memes and jokes since the new taxation was rolled out at midnight. (Source: PTO, Twitter)

In a significant move, with the aim of achieving One Nation – One Tax – One Market goal, the Goods and Services Tax (GST), one of the sweeping taxation reforms since Independence, was rolled out at midnight on Saturday. In a special midnight session in the Central Hall of Parliament, President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi pressed the button to mark the beginning of a new tax era.

Addressing the joint session PM Modi said GST will be “not only a tax reform but an economic and social reform as well” that will unify the nation, “check corruption and end harassment at hands of officers”. President Mukherjee called the GST a “disruptive change”, a consensus between the Centre and states, an effort “from persons across the political spectrum who set aside narrow partisan considerations and put the nation’s interests first”.

There seems to be quite a lot of displeasure among Opposition parties and while the Congress and Left stayed away from the session, some parties like the JD(U), JD (S), SP, BSP and NCP broke ranks to attend the event.

“This system is going to be most relevant for the poor,” PM Modi said its implementation will help in cutting down corruption and eliminating black money from the economy, bur people seem to be little lost. GST has been creating a lot of buzzes, and naturally became of the dominant trends on Twitter when finally it was implemented. While the government has been trying their best to explain to explain the reform, most people are just confused what it meant for them. And soon memes and jokes started flooding the micro-blogging site.

Check out some of the funny reactions here:

Bolega yeh.. gaali mujhe milegi. 😒 pic.twitter.com/yKqNApVCKW — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) December 31, 2016

GST = Ghanta Samajh-aaya Tax — Gabru Tippler (@MrTippler) June 30, 2017

When someone tries to explain GST to me it sounds like….#gstrollout pic.twitter.com/P2y7npBT5v — Phd in Bakchodi (@Atheist_Krishna) June 30, 2017

Friend : what is GST? Me : pic.twitter.com/nKix6O9gJD — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) June 30, 2017

#gstrollout

My reaction when someone asks me the benefits of GST pic.twitter.com/Y5F7z6nYis — Sagnik Misra (@Sangy_Sagnik) June 30, 2017

#GST is new “Katappa ne Bahubali ko kyo maara?”😂 — Chicken Biryanii (@ChickenBiryanii) June 28, 2017

Asked dad what is this #GST and how will it impact us ? Dad told me “You don’t have to worry. It is only for those who have money to spend” — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbacchhan) June 21, 2017

