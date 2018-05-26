Gram Panchayat candidate promises Virat Kohli as chief guest; brings doppelganger instead

- ‘Race 3’ song ‘Selfish’: ‘Salman Khan in Dhinchak Pooja mode?’ Twitter trolls wonder
- IPL 2018: ‘Take Shah Rukh Khan, give Rashid Khan,’ Twitterati have hilarious ‘exchange offers’ for Afghanistan president
- IPL 2018, SRH vs KKR: Rashid Khan’s performance takes the cake; Twitterati crack jokes for final CSK vs SRH match
In India, we often see political leaders and candidates leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters and win their votes. In this ambition, they try bizarre things like distributing free liquour, money, etc. However, a recent incident by one of the candidates in a local election in Maharashtra takes this to a whole new level.
A candidate contesting for the post of Sarpanch of Ramalinga Gram Panchayat in Shirur promised voters that Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli would attend an event. Word was spread that Kohli will attend the rally organised on Friday (May 25). With the star sportsman’s photo on the billboard along with Vitthal Ganpat Ghavate, who contested for the post of Sarpanch, the hoardings were put up in the entire state.
But, did he really turn up for the event? Well, what really happened will leave you shell-shocked. Kohli wasn’t seen there, as it seems he wasn’t even invited (or, informed). It seems people of that village were surely disheartened as they were eagerly waiting to see their favourite cricketer.
Nevertheless, to fool the public, the organisers called a lookalike of Kohli. Alexis Rooney, whose Twitter handle is @TheChaoticNinja, narrated the incident on the micro-blogging site. “So this actually happened. They put up an election rally ad saying Virat Kohli is going to campaign for us and they actually fooled public by bringing a lookalike of Virat Kohli,” he wrote.
So this actually happened. They put up an election rally ad saying Virat Kohli is going to campaign for us and they actually fooled public by bringing a lookalike of Virat Kohli 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Xl9GvAVi2W
— Alexis Rooney (@TheChaoticNinja) May 25, 2018
As the news surfaced on social media, Netizens went on a laughter riot and some were baffled to see the level of deceit of the contenders just to gain popular votes.
Here are some of the reactions.
I can’t stop laughing 😂😂😂. No ones tagged @imVkohli yet ?
— See Ma (@iGeekyChic) May 26, 2018
Tears 😂😂😂😂😂😂
— Sreejit (@ThisHungryPanda) May 25, 2018
I can’t stop laughing 😂😂😂. No ones tagged @imVkohli yet ?
— See Ma (@iGeekyChic) May 26, 2018
Lot of people have but I don’t think he’ll take this seriously lol
— Alexis Rooney (@TheChaoticNinja) May 26, 2018
Maharashtra is lit af
— Abhijeet (@abhic4ever) May 26, 2018
Result of Facebook data theft pic.twitter.com/I23pNkMVY5
— Piyush Mishra (@_p_k_m) May 26, 2018
#AchheDin expectations vs reality
— vivek nuna (@viveknuna) May 26, 2018
Need to change your iconic pinned tweet
— Nihar (@Niharfc) May 26, 2018
It happens only in India…🤣🤣🤣
— Kartik Bhat (@bhat712) May 26, 2018
Yep.. actually happened in my town yesterday! 🙆🏻♂️
— Ajay Ghawate-Patil (@ajayghawate) May 26, 2018
Haha. How to say this in Hindi? Yeh to nakli hai.
— Waseem Karodia (@immwk) May 26, 2018
Do you think anything can beat this bizarre incident? Let us know in the comments below.
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App