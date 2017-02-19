Governor Swaraj’s Twitter responses to questions about wife Sushma Swaraj will leave you ROFL-ing

These guys are awesome! (Source: Sushma Swaraj/Twitter) These guys are awesome! (Source: Sushma Swaraj/Twitter)

It’s a fact universally acknowledged that Union external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj is one of the most loved persons in Indian Twitterverse. Time and time again, she has won hearts with the way she’s used social media, and specifically Twitter, to help people from across the world with visa and passport issues. Occasionally, she’s also displayed a fair amount of wit, and given us an insight into her personal life by tweeting out photos with husband Governor Swaraj Kaushal.

Now, those who are regular on Twitter, would also know that Governor Swaraj is no less a wordsmith in under 140 characters, as he occasionally gives us a sample of his brilliant sense of humour by tweeting out responses to questions posed to him – including those that have to do with his wife.

In a recent banter with a Twitter user, when asked why he wasn’t following Sushma Swaraj’s Twitter account, he answered: “Because I am not stranded in Libya or Yemen.”

Touché! Though we’re not sure what the missus would have to say to that!

Because I am not stranded in Libya or Yemen. http://t.co/nLB5scht3j — Governor Swaraj (@governorswaraj) February 17, 2017

Maybe that’s the secret to their happy marriage. Like a user commented, “For a happy married life, all couples should block each other on Facebook and Twitter”.

However, if this conversation made you laugh, check out these other responses where he attempts to answer questions like when did the pair meet to why Sushma Swaraj hasn’t tweeted all day!

