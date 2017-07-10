Latest News

Governor Swaraj’s reply to a Twitter user asking Sushma Swaraj’s salary is hilarious

Governor Swaraj, who is almost as active as his wife Union external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on Twitter, was recently asked about her salary by a Twitter user. His witty response is now winning laughs across the micro-blogging site.

When it comes to providing instant relief and solutions to the problems of the people of India, Sushma Swaraj, the Union minister of external affairs, has proved to be one of social media’s most dependable politicians. She is known for her proactive online presence, especially on Twitter, where people reach out to her with their grievances, and she gets back to them more often than not. But this time around, it is Governor of Mizoram Swaraj Kaushal, Sushma’s loving husband and an equal partner when it comes to exhibiting online humour, who is winning hearts on Twitter.

Time and again, Swaraj has been asked questions about his wife on Twitter, and the criminal lawyer is known for his clever responses to those pesky queries. Well, recently someone a Twitter user tweeted out to him asking about the minister’s salary of all things. “Sir sushma madame ki tankhwah kitni h,” Twitter user ‘Name cannot be blank’ wrote to Swaraj.

Of course, the Governor replied and how! “Dekho – Meri umar aur Madam ki tankhah nahin poochho. These are bad manners (See — Neither ask my age nor Madam’s salary. These are bad manners.),” he responded.

And if you thought he’d stop at that, HE DIDN’T! He went on to add, “Arre chanda lena ho to seedha maang lo. Tankhah kyon poochhte ho (If you want alms then ask for that directly. Why are you asking the salary amount?)” — in his trademark tongue-in-cheek manner.

Here are some of the reactions this Twitter exchange generated.

