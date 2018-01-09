Har Gobind Khorana’s work honoured with Google Doodle on his 96th birthday

Today, on his birth anniversary, Google paid tribute to the scientific genius with its beautiful doodle (Source: Google Doodle) Today, on his birth anniversary, Google paid tribute to the scientific genius with its beautiful doodle (Source: Google Doodle)

Har Gobind Khorana, an Indian American biochemist, was known for his research that showed the order of nucleotides in nucleic acids, which carry the genetic code of the cell that control the cell’s synthesis of proteins. Khorana was awarded the Nobel Prize for Medicine with Marshall W. Nirenberg and Robert W. Holley in 1968. Today, on his birth anniversary, Google paid tribute to the scientific genius with its doodle showing a sketch of him at his lab.

Born in 1922 in Raipur, British India, Khurana, the child of a patwari (village clerk) was the youngest of five children. Khurana, an alumni of University of Liverpool and University of Cambridge, also studied at the University of Punjab.

Who was Har Gobind Khorana?

During his time as a research scholar in the University of Wisconsin from 1952 to 1960, he worked on his Nobel Prize winning research with two of the fellow scientists- Marshall W. Nirenberg and Robert W. Holley. After Marshall Nirenberg’s discovery of the first phase of the genetic code, Dr. Khorana made his second scientific breakthrough with the construction of the first synthetic gene.

Khorana was honoured with several awards in his lifetime including the National Medal of Science. He passed away on November 9, 2011.

