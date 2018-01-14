Google Doodle celebrates writer-activist Mahasweta Devi’s 92nd birth anniversary

On her 92nd birth anniversary, Google Doodle paid tribute to India’s eminent writer Mahasweta Devi (Source: Google Doodle) On her 92nd birth anniversary, Google Doodle paid tribute to India’s eminent writer Mahasweta Devi (Source: Google Doodle)

Google on Sunday paid tribute to one of modern India’s erudite writers and activists Mahasweta Devi on her 92nd birth anniversary with a rough sketch of doodle showing the scholar’s love for literature and her voice for the tribal and rural people.

Born in 1926 in Decca, Mahasweta Devi wrote over 100 novels with the first one based on the biography of Rani Ki Jhansi published in 1956. Some of her famous works are ‘Hajar Churashir Ma’ (Mother of 1084), ‘Aranyer Adhikar’ (Right to the Forest), ‘Agnigarbha’ (The Fire Within), ‘Rudali’, ‘Sidhu Kanhur Daakey’.

Mahasweta Devi committed her life to the empowerment of tribals in the country and also raised issues concerning the apathy of common people in rural Bengal. The author has also raised her voice against the forcible acquisition of land in Singur and Nandigram. She once said, “My India still lives behind a curtain of darkness”.

Her novels were turned into award-winning movies like Govind Nihalani’s 1998 movie Hazar Chaurasi Ki Ma and Kalpana Lajmi’s Rudali. She has bagged several awards for her exemplary literary work. Being one of the noted authors, Mahasweta Devi was bestowed with Padma Vibhushan, the country’s second-highest civilian award. She has also been honored with Ramon Magsaysay, Sahitya Akademi, and Jnanpith awards.

The noted author breathed her last in July 2016.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd