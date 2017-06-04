Google Doodle celebrates actor Nutan’s 81st birth anniversary in an artistic way

Nutan is also a recipient of the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian honour conferred by the Government of India. (Google) Nutan is also a recipient of the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian honour conferred by the Government of India. (Google)

Google India is celebrating renowned Hindi film actor Nutan’s birth anniversary today with its cheerful doodle on the actor. The Google Doodle, that appeared on the Google India home page soon after midnight, caricatures the actor Nutan in all her shades of happy, sad, and dramatic. Her caricatures form the two O’s of the logo.

Born as Nutan Samarth, she appeared in more than 70 Hindi films. Her career spanned over 40 years and she was the only female actor to hold 5 Filmfare Best Actress wins until her niece and Tanuja Mukherji’s daughter Kajol broke the record in 2011.

Nutan starred in roles that defined her as an unconventional actor. Seasoned actors Smita Patil and Sadhana spoke about how Nutan had been their inspiration. In a tribute to her, ML Dhawan from The Tribune wrote, “When squeakers and screamers ruled the roost, Nutan fine-tuned her dialogue delivery with an evocative voice. A natural throw was the hallmark of Nutan’s dialogue delivery. She was low key and mellow as she was peppery and sarcastic and yet made a strong impact.” One of the finest performances of her life came in the movies Bandini and Sujata, films that not only displayed a fine set of acting skills but also touched upon issues that plague the society. Both the films were directed by Bimal Roy. She won the awards for Seema, Milan, Main Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki along with Bandini and Sujata.

Nutan is also a recipient of the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian honour conferred by the Government of India.

She was married to Rajnish Bahl and their son Mohnish Bahl is a film and TV actor. She died young at 54 after being diagnosed of breast cancer.

