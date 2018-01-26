Google celebrates India’s 69th Republic Day with colourful doodle

Google doodle Google doodle

Google on Friday celebrated India’s 69th Republic Day with a colourful Google doodle. Republic Day is celebrated to mark the day when India formally adopted the Constitution and became an Independent Republic.

On this day in 1950, India solidified its sovereignty by putting into effect the Constitution, a governing document that took nearly three years of careful deliberation to finalise and whose eventual enactment was joyfully celebrated across the country.

Follow Republic Day 2018 LIVE Updates

January 26 was chosen to be observed as the Republic day because it was on this day in 1930 when the Indian National Congress declared Purna Swaraj or Indian independence from the British regime. Also, India has the longest written Constitution in the world, with 448 articles in 22 Parts, 12 Schedules and 97 Amendments.

ALSO READ | Republic Day 2018 LIVE updates: PM Narendra Modi greets nation on 69th Republic Day

The first Republic Day was commemorated with a grand parade at the Rajpath, a tradition that continues to the present day.

“The geometrical shapes that form the Doodle’s background are inspired by the vibrant colors and patterns of traditional hand-loom draperies from different states. The foreground elements symbolize unique crafts, music and traditional practices from across the country,” said Google in its blog post describing the doodle created by New Delhi-based illustrator Ibrahim Rayintakath.

In the doodle, one can see a man blowing the Sringa, an ancient musical instrument; Kathputli, a form of traditional puppetry used to narrate folk tales; and the spinning wheel, an important symbol of India’s history.

“Ceremonial dances form an important part of rituals during the many festivals celebrated across India, and today’s Doodle depicts the Bihu dance from Assam,” the post further read.

One can also spot the majestic elephant, a key figure in such festive ceremonies in most regions. “Finally, the overall outline and motifs are a tribute to Mughal architecture.”

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd