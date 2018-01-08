VIDEO: Oprah Winfrey’s speech at Golden Globes has Twitterati rooting she run for US President

American talk show host Oprah Winfrey became the first black woman to be awarded a Golden Globe for lifetime achievement. (Source: AP) American talk show host Oprah Winfrey became the first black woman to be awarded a Golden Globe for lifetime achievement. (Source: AP)

American talk show host, actor and philanthropist Oprah Winfrey on Sunday (January 7) became the first Black woman to be awarded a Golden Globe for lifetime achievement at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards. The awards ceremony witnessed a host of celebrities wearing black as a mark of protest against sexual harassment and assault and also witnessed some extremely important speeches made by female actors. And among them it is Winfrey’s impassioned speech that has struck a resounding chord with people, not only with the attendees but those who heard her on television and online as well.

Winfrey, who received the annual Cecil B De Mille award and joined the likes of Meryl Streep, Steven Spielberg, Barbra Streisand and Sophia Loren, spoke passionately about women, the plight they go through and the importance of speaking up. Drawing examples from her own life, the 63-year-old host said, “Speaking your truth is the most powerful tool we all have,” acknowledging all the women who shared their personal narratives. “For too long women have not been heard or believed if they dared to speak their truth to the power,” she said adding that “a new day is on the horizon” for girls and women.”

Watch her speech here.

In fact, so moving was her speech that a lot of people on social media want her to run for President in 2020. While one wrote, “My husband voted for George HW Bush (once) and George W Bush (twice) and just said, “I’d vote for #Oprah for President.” #goldenglobes”, comedian Nick Jack Pappas wrote, “Our country would be better if we had a President who could speak as eloquently and passionately as #Oprah just did.”

This is how people on social media reacted to her speech.

Our country would be better if we had a President who could speak as eloquently and passionately as #Oprah just did.#GoldenGlobes — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) January 8, 2018

My husband voted for George HW Bush (once) and George W Bush (twice) and just said, “I’d vote for #Oprah for President.” #goldenglobes — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) January 8, 2018

She’s running. A new day is on the way. — Leslie Odom, Jr. (@leslieodomjr) January 8, 2018

Oprah/Michelle 2020 — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) January 8, 2018

Seth Meyers: “In 2011, I told some jokes about our current president at the WHCD… I just want to say: Oprah, you will never be president. You do not have what it takes. And Hanks. Where’s Hanks? You will never be vice president.” #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/vQzxrHZfrt — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 8, 2018

“What I know for sure is that speaking your truth is the most powerful tool we have,” #Oprah #GoldenGlobes #MeToo What I know for sure is that Oprah is MY President. #Oprah2020 — Donna Wilson (@TheDonnaWilson) January 8, 2018

The only way Oprah’s speech would have been more perfect was if she announced at the end that she was running for President #goldenglobes #Oprah2020 — Emily Cherniack (@echerniack) January 8, 2018

I felt the Ancestors stand from their watery graves of the Middle Passage and from the soil of this land’s plantations and begin to clap while President Oprah was speaking. #Epic #GoldenGlobes — Lorna M. Gilkey (@LollyGilkey) January 8, 2018

