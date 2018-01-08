Top News

VIDEO: Oprah Winfrey’s speech at Golden Globes has Twitterati rooting she run for US President

American talk show host Oprah Winfrey won over one and all with her impassioned speech on receiving the Golden Globe for lifetime achievement. And now people on social media want her to run for US President in 2020.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 8, 2018 4:27 pm
Golden Globe, Golden Globes award, Golden Globe 2018, celebrities at golden globe, oprah winfrey's speech at golden globes, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news American talk show host Oprah Winfrey became the first black woman to be awarded a Golden Globe for lifetime achievement. (Source: AP)
Related News

American talk show host, actor and philanthropist Oprah Winfrey on Sunday (January 7) became the first Black woman to be awarded a Golden Globe for lifetime achievement at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards. The awards ceremony witnessed a host of celebrities wearing black as a mark of protest against sexual harassment and assault and also witnessed some extremely important speeches made by female actors. And among them it is Winfrey’s impassioned speech that has struck a resounding chord with people, not only with the attendees but those who heard her on television and online as well.

Winfrey, who received the annual Cecil B De Mille award and joined the likes of Meryl Streep, Steven Spielberg, Barbra Streisand and Sophia Loren, spoke passionately about women, the plight they go through and the importance of speaking up. Drawing examples from her own life, the 63-year-old host said, “Speaking your truth is the most powerful tool we all have,” acknowledging all the women who shared their personal narratives. “For too long women have not been heard or believed if they dared to speak their truth to the power,” she said adding that “a new day is on the horizon” for girls and women.”

Watch her speech here.

In fact, so moving was her speech that a lot of people on social media want her to run for President in 2020. While one wrote, “My husband voted for George HW Bush (once) and George W Bush (twice) and just said, “I’d vote for #Oprah for President.” #goldenglobes”,  comedian Nick Jack Pappas wrote, “Our country would be better if we had a President who could speak as eloquently and passionately as #Oprah just did.”

This is how people on social media reacted to her speech.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. Nilesh Jain
    Jan 8, 2018 at 4:43 pm
    Your twitterati's , your games, your trends, your manipulations, keep it to yourselves. AT LEAST DON'T FORCE AND MANIPULATE OTHER PEOPLE INTO IT FOR YOUR PROFITS.
    (0)(0)
    Reply
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Jan 08: Latest News