Going by logic of making a goon CM so that he behaves, Dawood can be CBI chief: Shirish Kunder on Yogi Adityanath

Filmmaker Shirish Kunder on Tuesday attacked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a series of tweets and said: “Hoping a goon will stop rioting once he’s allowed to rule is like expecting a rapist to stop raping once he’s allowed to rape.”

Kunder’s tweets may have also come in response to novelist and writer Chetan Bhagat’s statement which he made after announcement of Yogi Adityanath’s name for the UP CM post. On March 18, Bhagat had tweeted: “#YogiAdityanath as UP CM. Because when you make the naughtiest guy in class the class monitor, he behaves the best.” He also received a lot of flak from people on social media.

In another Tweet, Kunder said that going by that logic, Dawood Ibrahim could be made the Director of CBI and Vijay Mallya RBI Governor. Earlier, Kunder made it to the news when he gave a fitting reply to someone who asked about his children’s religion on Twitter. “Depends on which festival is next. Last month, they were Christians,” Kunder had said. He has pinned the same tweet on his profile since then. Kunder is married to choreographer Farah Khan with three children.

