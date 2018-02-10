  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News

#GirlsWhoDrinkBeer: Women on Twitter take Goa CM Manohar Parrikar’s statement down a peg

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's statement “I have begun to fear now, because even the girls have started drinking beer," didn't go down well with people on social media. Using the hashtag #GirlsWhoDrinkBeer, women are sharing their pictures drinking alcohol to prove a point.

Written by Avantika Chopra | New Delhi | Updated: February 10, 2018 8:00 pm
Manohar Parrikar, Girls drinking beer, parrikar's statement on girls, Goa CM, State Youth Parliament, Goa secretariat, Goa alcohol consumption, indian express The hashtag #GirlsWhoDrinkBeer started trending on Twitter soon after Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar’s comment. (Source: Ash Carter/Wikimedia Commons, Thinkstock)
Related News

During the first edition of the State Youth Parliament organised by Legislature Secretariat in Porvorim, Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar discussed the “vices” — right from ganja to drugs and watching porn. Narrating many incidents from his student years at IIT-Mumbai, the former defence minister elaborated how drugs are no longer a “new” phenomenon, as in earlier times, he only knew “a small group which was involved in ganja.”

He further said, “I have begun to fear now, because even the girls have started drinking beer. So barrier of that tolerance limit is being crossed… Not all of them. I am not referring to this crowd. I am just referring…” This statement created a lot of buzz and did not go down well with many people on social media. They started criticising the Goa CM for passing the regressive comment.

And, soon the hashtag #GirlsWhoDrinkBeer started trending on Twitter, where many women shared pictures of themselves drinking beer to prove a point. See some photos here.

Clearly displeased with the statement made by the Goa CM, women took to social media to prove a point. Interestingly, some have even posted pictures of them having a drink in Goa itself. Check out some of the tweets trending under the hashtag here.

What are your thoughts? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. D
    Dushyant Pathak
    Feb 10, 2018 at 9:08 pm
    'Vai ha' is the only sane place!
    (0)(0)
    Reply
    1. Nilesh Jain
      Feb 10, 2018 at 8:55 pm
      Fear is diffe from staying away from thieves, vmtters.
      (0)(0)
      Reply
      1. Black cobra
        Feb 10, 2018 at 8:51 pm
        All fake paid photos by PUBs. In India women do not go and drink. It is a social taboo. CM is right. But off late college teens are enjoying in clubs and pubs. A disturbing social trend.
        (2)(1)
        Reply
        1. D
          Dushyant Pathak
          Feb 10, 2018 at 8:38 pm
          Dear 'god' I am not 'RSS'!
          (1)(0)
          Reply
          1. D
            Dushyant Pathak
            Feb 10, 2018 at 8:37 pm
            ''Hindu' 'women' are 'lovely''!
            (0)(1)
            Reply
            1. Load More Comments
            Most Read
            Best of Express
            Buzzing Now
            Top News
            Feb 10: Latest News