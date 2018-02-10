GirlsWhoDrinkBeer: Women on Twitter take Goa CM Manohar Parrikar’s statement down a peg

The hashtag #GirlsWhoDrinkBeer started trending on Twitter soon after Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar’s comment. (Source: Ash Carter/Wikimedia Commons, Thinkstock) The hashtag #GirlsWhoDrinkBeer started trending on Twitter soon after Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar’s comment. (Source: Ash Carter/Wikimedia Commons, Thinkstock)

During the first edition of the State Youth Parliament organised by Legislature Secretariat in Porvorim, Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar discussed the “vices” — right from ganja to drugs and watching porn. Narrating many incidents from his student years at IIT-Mumbai, the former defence minister elaborated how drugs are no longer a “new” phenomenon, as in earlier times, he only knew “a small group which was involved in ganja.”

He further said, “I have begun to fear now, because even the girls have started drinking beer. So barrier of that tolerance limit is being crossed… Not all of them. I am not referring to this crowd. I am just referring…” This statement created a lot of buzz and did not go down well with many people on social media. They started criticising the Goa CM for passing the regressive comment.

And, soon the hashtag #GirlsWhoDrinkBeer started trending on Twitter, where many women shared pictures of themselves drinking beer to prove a point. See some photos here.

Unemployment is getting worse day by day, Girls are being killed due to dowry, Girls are being raped,but a CM(of Goa) fear from #GirlsWhoDrinkBeer — Minnat Ali (@Minnatali10) February 10, 2018

Dear Ex-Defence Minister, Please don’t be scared of #GirlsWhoDrinkBeer, be scared of girls who become suicide-bombers, terrorists who enter our army camps and the toddlers who get raped. — Sonam Mahajan (@AsYouNotWish) February 10, 2018

Clearly displeased with the statement made by the Goa CM, women took to social media to prove a point. Interestingly, some have even posted pictures of them having a drink in Goa itself. Check out some of the tweets trending under the hashtag here.

#GirlsWhoDrinkBeer 😂😂😂 he meant to say that add Gaumutra instead of crushed ice and garnish your beer mug with Gobar pic.twitter.com/7BBMyVJ65F — Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro (@mat_jane_de_yar) February 10, 2018

Scared Manohar Parrikar will have nightmare for months if he gets to know that women watch porn, smoke cigarettes, give gaalis, understand and share all double-meaning jokes.#GirlsWhoDrinkBeer 🍺🍺🍺 — Saniya Sayed (@Ssaniya25) February 10, 2018

To Sir, With Love. Cheers from Goa, Mr Parrikar! #GirlsWhoDrinkBeer

C’mon good ladies, let’s make this weekend worth it. Use the hashtag and share your beer 🍻 pics on my timeline.

The one with the best pic, your beer is on me. pic.twitter.com/6AX3jejIIV — Nishtha Gautam (@TedhiLakeer) February 10, 2018

At an Indian Wedding Party Uncle (host) to the girlfriends of his daughter (whose wedding it is) – “Beta, kya lengi aaplog?” (Pointing to the bar) Girls – “Ek beer, uncle.”

Uncle (with disdain) – “Breezer le lo! Kaisa lagega sabhi k saamne ladkiyan piye?” #GirlsWhoDrinkBeer pic.twitter.com/lv7yHrkUgC — Shuchi Prasad (@prasad_shuchi) February 10, 2018

#GirlsWhoDrinkBeer with their fathers who drink beer pic.twitter.com/t0Fqxg4O5S — Veena Venugopal (@veenavenugopal) February 10, 2018

Seems like you are in Goa too this weekend 😁 #GirlsWhoDrinkBeer pic.twitter.com/Yp2GfTa9Aa — Sonia Jain (@jainsonia6) February 10, 2018

I see your fear, Mr Parrikar, and raise you this giant mug. #GirlsWhoDrinkBeer pic.twitter.com/B7mnVineti — Shikha (@TheCommanist) February 10, 2018

A genuine girl. No fake feminism of the ‘selfie gang’. #GirlsWhoDrinkBeer pic.twitter.com/acnc8ys2aZ — Vivek Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) February 10, 2018

Let's drink our beer and raise a toast for the men who fear 😉#GirlsWhoDrinkBeer pic.twitter.com/BrWVRZnxNn — rach_aha (@rach_aha) February 10, 2018

